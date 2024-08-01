Wonderkarma Announces New Leadership Team & South Australian Expansion

Wonderkarma has announced a new Australian leadership team and South Australian expansion.

Following recent news of the launch of Wonderkarma Vanuatu, helmed by founder Nick Deane, Wonderkarma has introduced a four-strong leadership team to drive its Australian operation. The Brisbane office is now anchored by Tim Kho (general manager Brisbane) and Justine Morgan (creative director), with Alexa Pyke affixing North Queensland (general manager North Queensland) and Stuart Thompson establishing Adelaide (head of client services).

The revitalised leadership structure sees Thompson relocating to Adelaide to establish Wonderkarma South Australia, strengthening the agency’s national footprint.

“Hailing from Adelaide originally, it was always my intention to return, and to be able to do so with Wonderkarma at this exciting time of growth for the agency is a dream come true,” said Thompson.

“With a significant national client base and major projects reaching all corners of Australia, strengthening the on-ground support we can provide to our clients in central and west Australia is critical for ongoing success”.

The Adelaide extension models the success of Wonderkarma’s North Queensland operation, which started in 2019 as a remote role for now-GM Pyke.

Seeking to return home to Cairns after 20 years away, Pyke had expected to resign from her Brisbane-based role when Wonderkarma founder Deane negotiated a golden opportunity to establish an agency presence in North Queensland instead.

Five years later, and with Pyke at the helm, Wonderkarma North Queensland has grown to a team of four with a client base that includes the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, Radiant Life College, Wet Tropics Management Authority, and Play for Purpose.

“Via our Cairns-based team, we can deliver world-class creative solutions to Far North Queensland businesses, fuelled by authentic local knowledge and relationships and supported by our 16-strong Brisbane team when required,” said Pyke.

Thompson said Wonderkarma’s success and employee retention was the direct result of “meeting people where they are”.

“Ironically, for an industry fuelled by creativity and fresh thinking, the advertising industry hasn’t always embraced change and new models of working,” said Thompson.

“Nick’s philosophy and business success stems from getting the ‘people part’ right first, and the great work and client outcomes follow”.

“Wonderkarma is a business that flexes and grows with the life stages of its team members, ensuring work ‘works’ for everyone,” added Thompson.