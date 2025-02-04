Wonderful Wins Oxford University Press For Customer Experience, Brand & Media

Wonderful Digital has been appointed as the agency partner for Oxford University Press (OUP) Australia and New Zealand to deliver a remit spanning customer experience (CX), brand platform development and performance media.

Wonderful Digital will focus on localising OUP’s brand platform, improving the customer journey by integrating data-driven insights and optimising performance media strategies.

“As a global leader in education, our goal is to empower teachers and learners with the tools they need to succeed. OUP strives to make learning work for everyone, everywhere. Wonderful stood out for its ability to bring together innovative CX strategies, thoughtful brand storytelling, and performance-driven media campaigns. We are confident their approach will help us deliver meaningful and lasting connections with our Australian and Aotearoa New Zealand audiences,” Sarah Hossli, head of marketing at Oxford University Press ANZ said.

Wonderful will work to enhance OUP’s digital ecosystem and deliver consistent, engaging customer experiences.

“Winning the Oxford University Press account is a proud moment for our team. OUP’s legacy in education and their commitment to innovation align perfectly with Wonderful’s ethos. We’re excited to help them localise their brand platform and customer experience while driving measurable results through performance media. This partnership underscores our ability to bridge brand strategy with cutting-edge technology to create real impact,” Matt Barbelli, managing director of Wonderful Digital added.

The educational publishing press is a department of the University of Oxford.