Wonderful Wins Artbid Digital Marketing Strategy & Implementation

Digital agency Wonderful has been appointed by online-only auction house Artbid for brand creation, development and end-to-end digital marketing strategy and implementation.

Wonderful was selected by Artbid to manage brand creation and identity, platform design and development, go-to-market strategy, CRM, SEO, loyalty and paid media. The Artbid platform is changing the art world by hosting online-only auctions featuring specially curated contemporary Australian art.

Wonderful has integrated Artbid’s WordPress-based site with the auction technology platform Bidpath, allowing for timed auctions, cataloguing, webcast auctions and back-office auction management.

A CRM platform was also implemented to capture user data and drive marketing automation. In addition to developing the brand naming and identity, Wonderful will also manage search engine optimisation and marketing strategies, including content marketing and targeted digital advertising to drive audiences.

Guy Rob, managing director, Artbid said: “In the competitive art market, brand awareness is crucial. Establishing a strong and credible identity, backed by a trusted and secure online platform, is essential. Wonderful’s demonstrated they have the full suite of services we needed and have consistently shown their expertise and agility in bringing this Australian first product to life. We look forward to continuing the productive relationship as we embark on this exciting journey together.”

Matt Barbelli, founder and managing director at Wonderful added: “We’re delighted to have been appointed by Artbid and are already working with them to build this innovative new brand from the ground up. Fusing Wonderful’s creative, technology and data-driven capabilities, we’ve developed a comprehensive digital platform that delivers an exceptional user experience while showcasing incredible Australian art and artists. This is just the start, our team will manage the ongoing end-to-end digital marketing strategy and implementation to drive attention and buyers to the site.”