Wonderful To Lead Digital And CX For Woodlea by VIP/Mirvac

2 Min Read
Wonderful leader Matt Barbelli.

Digital and CX agency, Wonderful Digital, has been appointed by Woodlea, developed in partnership with VIP and Mirvac, to lead its digital and customer experience (CX) strategy.

The partnership will focus on data-driven strategy, user experience (UX), user interface (UI) design, and website development to support Woodlea’s approach to community engagement.

Woodlea is recognised as one of Australia’s major master-planned communities, with a focus on family-friendly amenities and sustainability. The collaboration with Wonderful will enhance digital engagement with residents and prospective buyers.

Matt Barbelli, founder and managing director of Wonderful, said: “Woodlea is a shining example of modern community development, and we’re honoured to play a role in shaping their digital journey. By combining data insights, strategic thinking, and innovative design, we aim to deliver an exceptional digital experience that reflects Woodlea’s commitment to quality and community.”

Ashleigh Garling, head of marketing for Woodlea by VIP/Mirvac, added: “Our vision for Woodlea has always been to create a community that inspires connection and enriches lives. Partnering with Wonderful allows us to elevate our digital presence and CX strategy, ensuring we continue to provide a seamless and engaging experience for all who interact with Woodlea, both online and offline.”

The appointment by Woodlea is the latest new business win for Wonderful and follows the recent announcement it will work with Oxford University Press (OUP) Australia and New Zealand to deliver a comprehensive remit spanning customer experience (CX), brand platform development and performance media.

Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind Hickman

