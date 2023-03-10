Wonderful Digital Appoints Vaughan Moffitt As Head of Design

Wonderful has appointed Vaughan Moffitt as head of design.

Moffitt has joined the Sydney agency from Deloitte, bringing with him 20 years of design experience.

He has previously worked with leading brands including Universal Pictures, Toyota, Virgin Money, AMP, Cancer Council, CommBank, Honda, NRMA, Optus, Telstra, True Alliance, and Westpac.

“Leaving the corporate world to join an independent agency was always of interest to me. It was serendipitous when Matt offered me the role as Head of Design as I was looking to challenge myself outside of the corporate space. I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for creating, these values align with Wonderful’s ideology. I’m afforded the bandwidth to push the realm of possibilities for our clients and just get on with making stuff,” said Moffitt.

As head of design across digital transformation, product design and eCommerce, Vaughan will be responsible for crafting visually compelling and user-centric solutions for clients.

“I am delighted to have someone of Vaughan’s calibre at Wonderful. He is a proven product and experience design leader that works with brands to reshape and transform how they connect and engage with audiences. He is also a great cultural fit, we are a growing team with big ambitions and he brings a wealth of experience to the table, laying the foundations for Wonderful to grow and scale,” said Matt Barbelli, CEO & founder of Wonderful Digital.