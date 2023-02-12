Women Leading Tech: SafetyCulture’s Melcar McCaig & Her Unconventional Route To The Top
SafetyCulture’s director of engineering, Melcar McCaig, has had a far from straightforward journey to her current position.
From studying a non-tech subject at university, to turning down the chance to run the family business in her native Philippines, and even taking an extended break mid-career to start a family, McCaig has been able to keep driving forward.
However, during that time, she has always been keen to help uplift the women around her. At SafetyCulture, she is part of initiatives that help support and champion women’s’ voices and, through her work at GEEQ, she helps women in the broader tech community. She tells B&T how she wears so many hats at once.
Can you tell us about your career and how you came to work at SafetyCulture?
Melcar McCaig: I’ve been in the tech industry for 15 years now. I didn’t study tech at university, I studied business, finance, and marketing. But that decision came from my parents — my path was already laid out for me, there was a family business that I was expected to take over at some point.
But when I went to find a job in Manila in the meantime, I was walking through the CBD and went past Accenture. At the time, the office was just being built and back then, there were not as many computer science graduates or engineers in the industry. I literally walked in and asked them, ‘What do you guys do?’
They said, ‘Oh, we build software, computer stuff.’
I asked them what they were looking for and they said ‘we can train up anyone with a bachelor of science degree.’
I had no idea how big or how difficult it would be to learn tech, I just knew that I wanted something that was new and that I could keep learning. I wanted a challenge.
My finance background did not go to waste, either. They put me on projects that were connected to money and so I worked in Fintech for quite a while. Then I moved from the Philippines to Singapore and then from Singapore to here. I even took a four year break in my career, to get married and have children.
I came to SafetyCulture via a friend, who had been working here and recommended it to me. She told me the company was looking for a new director and that she thought I’d be a good candidate. I think that was a great example of a woman advocating for another woman. I wasn’t necessarily looking for a new role. But after six years with my last company, I felt it was time for me to grow again and challenge myself. I thought SafetyCulture would bring a lot of challenges, and I wasn’t wrong. I’ve been here for almost a year and every day is new. There is always something new!
What was it like leaving the industry and then returning after having children?
MM: When I left my previous role, I wasn’t torn between whether I should keep working or stop. I was in the stage of my life when I wanted to build a family and I made that my priority. I wanted to give it 100 per cent of my attention. I didn’t want to juggle.
I think it’s very common to worry about being away for a year and how difficult it will be to come back. But my experience was fine, and coming back was like riding a bike. What I love about this industry is you can have a year gap and it doesn’t matter. Tech changes so fast that you’re constantly learning. So if you take some time out, you’ll just come back and pick it up again.
What needs to be constant is your passion for learning. Even though I took time out, I stayed interested in and made sure I was keeping up with tech. I even had a side gig that paid me nothing just to make sure that I was still hands on from time to time.
Looking after children and managing a home also teaches you a lot of leadership skills and other soft skills that you can put to use at work!
What steps has SafetyCulture taken to make you and other women within the business feel more empowered and able to make change?
MM: We have a Women’s Network and I’m proud to be a part of that committee. We established it to help create more mentoring opportunities, improve visibility of different career paths, and provide opportunities for women to network.
We’ve recently updated a range of policies to make them more accessible and beneficial to women. We’ve extended super payments during unpaid parental leave, introduced paid miscarriage leave, paid domestic and family violence leave, and have rolled out ‘busting bias’ training across the business.
We also recently rolled out a diversity and inclusion course by Karamo Brown, using our own product EdApp. It’s actually free and available to any other businesses who want to try it. I guess you could say it’s all working because we were recently recognised on the list of 2022 Best Places to Work for Women!
Can you tell me a bit more about the Women’s Network at SafetyCulture?
MM: It’s definitely more of a grassroots approach. A group of women came together and we decided to build a community for women at work.
We meet once a fortnight and we have established our vision, our mission, and identified the problems we want to try to solve. We’re working through these and also holding a range of internal and external meetups throughout the year to help drive momentum.
We’ve encouraged allies, not just women, to join because we believe it’s a partnership. It’s not just women advocating for women, it is for everyone to advocate for women.
Do you find that men are generally quite receptive to the idea of being allies and recognise the role that they need to play?
MM: Absolutely. They’re supportive, but sometimes I’ve found they don’t know exactly how they can support women. My advice is often to just start with some small things. For example, if you are in a meeting and you notice that a woman there hasn’t spoken for half an hour, maybe ask for their opinion or point of view to bring her into the conversation.
When it comes to career progression, a woman might not have thought about a particular role. You could do something as simple as encouraging them to apply for that opportunity.
Alongside your work for SafetyCulture, you are an ambassador for GEEQ. What does that role entail and why is that important to you?
MM: I’ve been working with GEEQ for about a year now, it’s a charitable not-for-profit with the goal to get GEEQs (that’s geeks with EQ) into IT.
I’m part of their ambassador program, which I love because it broadens the impact that I can have in our industry and I really want to help in any way I can. There are different female leaders from across the tech industry involved and I’ve met so many inspiring women that I would not normally have met.
What changes would you like to see in the industry to support women getting into the industry and making visible change?
MM: There has been great progress, but I think there are still too many barriers to entry. I don’t think there are a lot of women out there who can start like me, who just happen to pass a random company, walk in and ask for a job.
I think there’s still a lot of stigma about the software industry being so technical and hard to get into. I think that impression can scare people and prevent them from trying.
I have two kids, a boy and a girl. My son has gravitated to tech, but I’ve already seen my daughter look towards her computer and say, ‘Mummy, this is too hard.’ So, I say, ‘What makes you think it is too hard? Let’s work through this!’
Breaking that type of stigma is one of our biggest challenges. I think we need to get together as an industry, put our minds together and really think of new ideas to help make tech more accessible for women, and young girls in particular.
Please login with linkedin to commentMelcar McCaig safetyculture
Latest News
Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads
Journalist and editor Sarah Norris (lead image) has been appointed Head of Food at The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAToday to oversee an ambitious plan to supercharge the Good Food brand in the marketplace to drive subscriber growth. Norris has built an enviable reputation across the food and beverage industry in […]
Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media
Australian award-winning energy retailer Nectr has appointed independent media agency Half Dome to undertake the company’s digital media planning, buying and strategy. Following a competitive pitch, Half Dome has been charged with delivering results through performance media planning and buying across performance media channels.
JCDecaux Wins Expanded Perth Airport Tender
JCDecaux wins competitive tender for Perth Airport advertising concession delivering new and upgraded digital assets
The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media
Independent media agency The Media Store has won the FY23 Travel Texas account for the Australia and New Zealand markets, following a competitive pitch. With a third of all Australian adults and 23 per cent of New Zealanders now intending to travel overseas in the next 12 months, cutting through the clutter of destination messages […]
Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF
Rest, one of Australia’s largest profit-to-member superannuation funds, has launched a new brand campaign featuring a boundary-breaking body percussion performance designed to capture how it feels to be a Rest member. Developed in collaboration with BMF, the campaign features real Rest members and artists and its unique creative platform is a first of its kind […]
Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth
Research and testing platform, Stickybeak, has appointed Anna Fitzgerald as its first head of global growth. Previously based in London as hospitality software company Edify systems’ operations director, Fitzgerald’s new role will involve driving global growth for Stickybeak and growing its customer base. She will report into CEO Anna Henwood. “We are beyond excited to […]
Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia
Tracksuit, the brand tracking startup, announced a $6.8 million seed round led by Blackbird. Tracksuit’s affordable and always-on brand tracking took the market research model and made it easier to understand and more affordable. This gave businesses the power to make data-driven decisions around brand marketing at a fraction of the cost of traditional brand […]
Boy Hospitalised As KSI & Logan Paul Drive Fans Crazy Outside Nine Offices
Sure, B&T doesn't count too many 15-year-old boys amongst the readership, so why we're running this is anyone's guess.
Forbes Appoints Samuel Hussey As Head of News & Life
Forbes names Samuel Hussey as its head of news and life. Quietly concedes the 'life' part is one big jolly.
B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Leaderboard Revealed – Are YOU On There?
Is this a serious industry accolade or a trumped-up popularity contest? Actually it is a trumped-up popularity contest.
“Fell Off The Chair Laughing!” A Macca’s McCrispy Ad Next To Crematorium Proves No Laughing Matter
There's two ways to look at this - inappropriate slur at the recently departed or top fun. B&T's going with the latter.
Instagram & Butterfly Shun The “Mardi Gras Shred”
Are you taking the "let it all hang out" approach to PRIDE? Grab the muumuu and pizza and read this news.
News Corp Launches Research & Intelligence Offering The Growth D_Stillery
Growth D_Stillery staff already exhausted saying, "No, it's with an underscore" as News unveils new intelligence agency.
Omnicom’s Resolution Digital Nabs David Jones’ Media
B&T always loves any new David Jones campaign and not just because of its strict "no uglies" policy.
Bega Whips Philadelphia Cream Cheese In New Campaign Via Thinkerbell
Of the most stolen items in the B&T office fridge, cream cheese ranks just below beer & soy milk in the theft stakes.
As Netflix Password-Sharing Heads For Australia, The Streamer Is Giving Advertisers Their Money back
Netflix refunding Aussie advertisers over audience numbers. Clearly "the dog ate my homework" excuse no longer valid.
Study: 70% Of All Media Quotes In Australia Come From Men
The Women in Media Gender Scorecard is in for another year & much like years past, it once again makes for grim reading.
Reports: Seven Again Eyeing $1 Billion HT&E Merger
Seven-HT&E merger is back on the cards. Why's B&T seeing Rockpool's wine list getting a real nudge during negotiations?
Daily ChatGPT: Calving Klein & The XX Team Up For 7-Minute Spot
Once again, B&T putting ChatGPT to work on our latest story. A bit of a laugh for you and a total bludge for us.
Sunday TV Ratings: ABC’s Death In Paradise Knocks Off Survivor & Idol
Reports on News.com.au of judges allegedly fighting clearly not boosting Idol's ratings as the PRs would've hoped.
Robert Irwin Fronts Latest Hard Yakka Campaign
Is B&T right in thinking that the Irwin children are only slightly less annoying than the Warne & the Wilkins children?
As Twitter Works On Revenue Sharing It Runs Ads Next To Holocaust Deniers
Buying Twitter now ranking alongside his eight marriages and Space X on Elon's list of life's biggest regrets.
Aussie Brands & Influencers Still Not Disclosing Partnerships Despite Updated Code Of Ethics
New study confirms Australian influencers are a little shady. Perfectly white teeth, but shady nonetheless.
Initiative Promotes Renae Joseph As First Chief Of Staff
Renae Joseph demands the Darth Vader theme plays as she enters any room after becoming Initiative chief of staff.
Involved Media Promotes Sophie Carkeek To Group Business Director
Sophie Carkeek eyeing the Officeworks swivel with multi-lock & faux ostrich hide trim following recent work promotion.
GroupM Snares OMD’s Melissa Hey As New Chief Investment Officer
Yet another OMDer shifts over to rival GroupM. Read into it what you will or ignore it, the decision is entirely yours.
Bras N Things Promotes Self-Love With ‘I Come First’ Campaign
A reminder it's Valentine's Day tomorrow, the day flowers & restaurants magically quadruple in price in a single day.
Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program
The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.
B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
B&T's chatting to Bohemia CEO Paul Hutchinson. Better still, it's in video form so you can fast forward any boring bits.
Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]
UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]
“Gormless Set Of Teeth With Human Attached” – Hilarious Pomeranz Polemic On The Bachelor
There's three things B&T can never get enough of - alcohol (given), long lunch (paid for) & the glorious Ms Pomeranz.
Troye Sivan Fronts Calvin Klein’s Local Pride Campaign “This Is Love”
Do you like looking at attractive people in their underpants while pretending it's "project research"? Perve away here.
Magnum & Co Changes Name To Hopeful Monsters
Fed up with being mistaken for overpriced ice-cream & large condoms, Magnum & Co decides on badly needed name change.
The Baby-Mother Of All Jeans, Levi’s, Debuts Witty Anniversary Campaign
Who hasn't got a pair of old Levi's stashed in the cupboard alongside a juvenile diary & shredded photos of your ex?
Non-Alcoholic Booze Brand Inks Deal With Sydney Uni
Sydney Uni students can now choose an array of non-alcoholic drinks. How anyone's going to get a root is anyone's guess.