Women Leading Tech: Rokt’s Sarah Burton & Sarah Bleasdale On Swapping Careers And Being Supported In Tech
Sarah Burton (left) and Sarah Bleasdale (right), senior product design and senior product manager, respectively, at ecommerce company Rokt, tell us how joining the company was a transformative experience for their careers.
Burton, who joined Rokt during the pandemic, explained how joining Rokt gave her a “psychological freedom” she had not experienced before in the workplace during her time as a mechanical engineer.
Bleasdale, meanwhile, told B&T how moving into tech from a digital marketing and comms background allowed her to accelerate her career progression thanks to Rokt’s transparent career ladder and inclusive working environment.
Ahead of the B&T Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian, we spoke to Rokt’s dynamic duo of Sarahs to find out their thoughts on the industry and what more can be done to help improve the working lives of women in tech.
B&T: Could you tell us a bit about your careers and how you came to work at Rokt?
Sarah Burton: I started off not in a product design capacity. I trained as a mechanical engineer at university and started a career completely outside of the tech field. Mechanical Engineering, I found, was a bit of a challenging environment to navigate as a woman and I ended up switching into product design. I joined Rokt at the height of the pandemic, in August 2020, after some redundancies with the company I was working at. It was pretty rare, it seemed like Rokt was one of the only companies hiring — I thought I’d never work again!
Sarah Bleasdale: I joined Rokt about four-and-a-half years ago as an associate product manager. Before I worked at Rokt, I had worked in various digital marketing and media-based roles. I had been working at a male grooming company in a small team. It was very ad-hoc with supply chain management, digital marketing, engagement and community management in the role. As it was quite a tech-savvy business, I was exposed to all of its internal inventory management and customer service management platforms. This gave me exposure to the product team there and I decided that product management was something I wanted more exposure to. So, I did some retraining and then started looking for roles in product. Rokt gave me the opportunity, they took a shot at someone who didn’t have any direct product experiences and I’ve grown my career with Rokt since then.
B&T: What has it been like moving to Rokt from your previous roles?
Burton: One noticeable change was joining the Rokt team and seeing women product managers. I remember that being such a surprise. It was great to have that psychological freedom to be yourself at work. I felt some pressure in previous environments to present as more bloke-y. I felt like having to suppress sides of myself whenever I came to work. But moving into Rokt, I definitely feel like I can bring more of my entire self and it doesn’t have an impact on how professional I am perceived to be or how I get along with my peers.
Bleasdale: At my previous company, I was in a really small team within Australia because it was a US-based company, so the feeling of gender imbalance wasn’t as much of a reality. But we were based in a shared office space with a business that was more into digital marketing and it had good female representation. Coming to the Rokt Sydney office, with the R&D hub and the tech and engineering sides of business, there isn’t quite as much representation of women, but I’ve always found it to be an inclusive environment.
B&T: What steps has Rokt taken to make you feel empowered and make your voices heard at work?
Burton: I’ve had a lot of opportunity and ownership over projects. I think that’s really important for everybody, but especially women, in order to progress. Being placed on high visibility projects is important — especially for early career progression opportunities.
Being able to promote and retain junior staff and train them into management positions within the company is really important for staff retention. A lot of companies, from what I understand, can struggle with early promotions but I’ve had a lot of opportunities within Rokt. I’ve had really good sponsorship from people who have created opportunities and actively advocated for me at critical points in my career. This allowed me to take part in bigger projects and things that might have been a bit of a stretch. I have had a seat at the table where more junior people might not have been invited before. That’s really helped me.
Bleasdale: I’ve had buy-in from day one and my career has really accelerated here. I feel like I’m further along than I would have been at other companies. I pushed pretty hard to get there, but Rokt has really bought into giving me that responsibility and autonomy and trusting me with increasingly large roles within the team. Even at stages when I was early in my career, to be trusted with that ability was huge. I’m definitely much further along than I would have been without that kind of buy-in.
B&T: What has changed since you’ve been working at the company?
Bleasdale: The company has at least doubled in size in the time that I’ve been here. With that growth and scale means you need to bring in more formalised processes. They’ve revamped our maternity leave policy and I see more female representation at the executive level, compared to when I first joined. There is also more diversity at board level and we moved to a transparent career ladder. They really go out of their way to create that level playing field. One recent example is letting people choose when they take their public holiday days to make it more inclusive — maybe you want to take a day off for Pride, maybe celebrate Chinese New Year. It lets people choose a time to be with your family or with your community.
B&T:Are there any specific initiatives that Rokt has been working on to champion women in the company?
Bleasdale: The major one that I appreciate is the transparent career ladder. I think having career progression and salaries be obscured helps enforce gender wage gaps.
I think it is great that we are transparent and everything is standardised across roles. Anyone working at the same level in the same department is going to be earning the same as everyone else. It’s visible and you can see where you’re going as well as the systems in place in other departments. I think that’s huge. That’s my top initiative that Rokt has in place because we do not have a wage gap on an overall level here, which is quite unusual.
Burton: A by-product of the transparent ladders is that they give a really clear framework as well. So everyone, especially for those people early in their careers, are able to know what the criteria is for progression. It means that they clearly see the steps for progression and it helps to correct for any of the biases in early promotion decisions.
B&T: What changes would you like to see in the tech industry to make women feel more empowered and more visible?
Burton: One change I would like to see is making sure that the talent pipeline is robust. We run into challenges when there is a lack of representation at all levels. It’s not just getting women into the industry, but making sure that we’re getting women into higher levels. You can’t be what you can’t see, so it’s making sure that junior women that come into the industry see a pathway for themselves and they can see themselves rising to the higher levels.
It’s a multi-faceted problem and I’d love to see more support at any earlier stage. Interventions in primary school are necessary because girls as young as six or seven start to get the message that math is for boys and not for girls. We’re self-selecting out of these careers meaning that, by the time that we hit year 11 or year 12 and we’re making choices for what we want to study at university — we’re sailing into a headwind. Then, when you get into university, that self-selection makes it harder to progress to the next level. For example, when I was at university studying mechanical engineering, I was one of 10 women on the course. Then, some women will attrition out over the course of the four years, because it’s tough not having those support networks in place. Then, by the time you get into the industry, it is too late. We’ve already had all these points of attrition to get to that level.
The other piece is making sure that career changes into tech are possible. It’s important to have support to allow for talented women to change careers.
Bleasdale: If I reflect on my own experience, I didn’t do any STEM subjects in high school or at university but that hasn’t held me back from learning and upskilling at this stage. But we need more people into the pipeline. There aren’t many people who make the jump that I’ve made — at least, not yet. Hopefully, there will be more.
The reason why we need more senior women within companies is to provide mentorship. That’s really important for building confidence in women and providing strong cultures of support for women. It will help them from a sponsorship perspective with people actively advocating for them but also providing support, encouragement, and empathy with the experiences that they’re going through. I want to see more female-based mentorship programs within organisations.
We need to provide environments which help both men and women better balance the demands like home and work life. When we reflect on the gender wage gap, a big driver of that is gender imbalance. Often, when it comes to who makes sacrifices to do the domestic work or the care, it’s women because they typically don’t earn as much as their male partners. That’s obviously a binary version of partnerships, but companies don’t offer men as much flexibility as has historically been extended to women. So it’s important to provide those structures within companies for both men and women to have flexibility. I think tech is getting really good at flexible working arrangements but putting the structures, systems, and processes in place for both men and women means that people have different choices.
Please login with linkedin to commentRokt Women Leading Tech 2023
Latest News
Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program
The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.
B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia
Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]
UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]
“Gormless Set Of Teeth With Human Attached” – Hilarious Pomeranz Polemic On The Bachelor
There's three things B&T can never get enough of - alcohol (given), long lunch (paid for) & the glorious Ms Pomeranz.
Troye Sivan Fronts Calvin Klein’s Local Pride Campaign “This Is Love”
Do you like looking at attractive people in their underpants while pretending it's "project research"? Perve away here.
Magnum & Co Changes Name To Hopeful Monsters
Fed up with being mistaken for overpriced ice-cream & large condoms, Magnum & Co decides on badly needed name change.
The Baby-Mother Of All Jeans, Levi’s, Debuts Witty Anniversary Campaign
Who hasn't got a pair of old Levi's stashed in the cupboard alongside a juvenile diary & shredded photos of your ex?
Non-Alcoholic Booze Brand Inks Deal With Sydney Uni
Sydney Uni students can now choose an array of non-alcoholic drinks. How anyone's going to get a root is anyone's guess.
Aussie Trio Turn Kanye Merch Into Yarmulkes
If Kanye thought 2022 was the year from hell, as you'll read here, 2023's off to a bad start too.
The IMAA Hosts Industry Event ‘Operation Kickoff’ To Kickoff 2023
Indie agency association IMAA hosts inaugural conference. Holding company execs seen in crowd in wigs & moustaches.
News Corp Cuts Jobs, Ditches Staff Perks, As Revenues & Income Drops
Work at News Corp? Well, it appears Rupert is having no more of you swanning about in your silk robe stuffing caviar.
Sling & Stone Takes A Big Bite Out Of Krispy Kreme’s PR
As an idea to make Krispy Kreme even more addictive, they should start putting heroin in them.
John Travolta Serves Up Grease-Inspired Super Bowl Stinker; As P. Diddy Saves The Day
There are two schools of thought on Grease - loved it, hated it or you've not seen it. Which is actually three schools.
TV Ratings Thursday: Home And Away Helps Seven Win Night
A lack of acting skills apparently no impediment to TV success, as the beauties of Home & Away push Seven to a win.
Meta Acquires Developer Of VR Fitness App Supernatural Following FTC Lawsuit
It appears the metaverse is coming for your fitness now too, seemingly unconcerned about your unused gym membership.
The Oz Names Kate Racovolis To Lead Its Media & Marketing Growth Agenda
You could say The Australian's Growth Agenda is almost a rival to B&T. Still, we're confident we'd win any dance off.
Fabric Renames Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building For World Pride
Think Sydney goes uber gay at Christmas? You ain't seen nothing yet with WorldPride kicking off next week.
SCA Pinches GroupM’s Seb Rennie As Executive Head – LiSTNR Commercial
GroupM's Seb Rennie shifts over to the radio biz, claiming the move is "music to my ears!"
Bohemia Unveils New Positioning & New Focus On “Handcrafted Memorable Media”
B&T was a lucky attendee at last night's Bohemia party. We've still got the arancinis in our coat pocket this morning.
Bastion Nabs Deloitte’s Tim Den Braber
Deloitte's Tim Den Braber joins Bastion. Confesses he still wears his Deloitte tracksuit when washing the car.
Study: The Number Of Influencers Impacted By Fraud Continues To Decrease
Study reveals influencers less likely to be impacted by fraud. Hasn't stopped more fraudulent influencers, however.
Stellar Named PR Agency For Bathers’ Pavilion’s L’Enclume Residency
Admittedly, this one's purely for the foodies among B&T's readership. As for B&T, we're more garbage gutsies, really.
Why The Push Towards Sustainability Is An Opportunity For Publishers In 2023
This expert argues we shouldn't look at sustainability as having to put a fourth bin out but, rather, as an opportunity.
News Corp Unveils New Look Body+Soul
Do you only buy the Sunday papers for the latest anal cleanse diet? There's exciting news with this relaunch.
Federal Government Announces Public Hearing Into Restrictions On Gambling Ads
Government announces public hearing into gambling ads. B&T has enquired about the availability of bar & TAB facilities.
Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]
Hootsuite Unveils Its 2023 Social Media Marketing Resolutions
Want to brush-up on your social media marketing skills? Well, this offers more brush than Bunnings' broom aisle.
Melissa McCarthy Fronts New Booking.com Campaign Via Zulu Alpha Kilo
Does brain say "tropical holiday" yet bank balance says "you're deadset broke"? Find something in this Booking.com ad.
Publicis Sapient Acquires Tquila ANZ To Expand Salesforce Capabilities
B&T's not exactly sure how to correctly pronounce Tquila. That said, we have had tequila with a few Es in the past.
TV Ratings Wednesday: MAFS Takes Overall Win With Cheating Scandal
There's been a cheating scandal on MAFS! B&T believed that was the entire premise of the show in the first place.
TikTok & Dymocks Team Up For On- And Offline Retail Campaign
Just by stepping into a Dymocks, you immediately feel smarter. Like stepping into a KFC, you immediately feel fatter.
Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]
French Road Safety Ad Dismantles Toxic Masculinity & Tugs At The Heart Strings
Do you tailgate, speed, fail to indicate? Become less of a dickhead with this French road safety spot.
Aussies Set To Blow $485 million On Valentine’s Day Or $118 Each
B&T has our usual Valentine's plans - drink a bottle of gin & phone an ex at 3am to tell them what we really think.
Blue Steel Returns! Ben Stiller Reprises Derek Zoolander For Pepsi’s Super Bowl Spot
Derek Zoolander returns! Thankfully, it's the Derek from the original & not the one from 2016's diabolical Zoolander 2.