Women Leading Tech: Monash University’s Ruchi Sembey On Driving Change For Women In Higher Education
Ruchi Sembey is a PhD researcher at Melbourne’s Monash University and has been researching into different immersive reality futures in education and training, ranging from virtual reality to augmented reality and extended mixed reality.
However, despite her success and pioneering research in the field, Ruchi’s path to the top has not been smooth sailing. During her earlier studies, she was one of just a handful of girls at university courses which meant her opportunities for support were found lacking.
Now at Monash, and supported by a range of fellow female women PhD students and academics, the path is smoother. Sembey tells B&T what it’s like to be a woman at the forefront of technology.
How did you come to be involved in tech, particularly at such a high and experimental level?
Ruchi Sembey: My interest in technology was sparked in the early years of my schooling — I was very curious and always asking questions , enjoyed problem-solving, and loved tinkering with gadgets by breaking and putting them back together.
I went on to study electronics and telecommunication engineering before specialising in UI/UX design in my postgrad degree in professional computing. I worked in the industry on a range of IT projects and was teaching into STEM courses for undergrad and postgrad students at Swinburne and Monash and delivered guest lectures on invitation internationally at FPT University in Vietnam.
So, despite starting as a professional engineer, I moved into human-centred computing over the course of my career because I was — and still am — fascinated with how humans interact with technology. Utilising the potential of technology to augment human capabilities and quality of life when designed thoughtfully and centred around the human is also close to my heart and a really exciting area of tech to be involved in. I wanted to explore this further with innovative, emerging technologies such as artificial Intelligence and virtual reality and decided to pursue a PhD to sate my curiosity.
Can you tell us about your research and its potential implications?
RS: My broad research area is emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and extended reality technologies, so think virtual reality, as well as augmented and mixed Reality. As technology becomes more pervasive, it is critically important that designers and developers understand who is going to use it, as well as where and how, to ensure that the software and system meets their needs.
My PhD research explores how technologies such as virtual reality immersive learning experiences can help software engineers better empathise with the users to truly understand their needs and challenges. My particular interest is in designing technology for neurodivergent people, and people living with dementia. It is super important to understand how technologies can be designed more thoughtfully with a deeper understanding of users to help improve their quality of life. Another objective of my research is to explore how innovative technologies such as Virtual Reality can be used more effectively for teaching and learning.
Many people we have spoken to for this interview series have discussed that there needs to be more support for women studying STEM in schools and universities. What is your opinion on the state of women in STEM in education?
RS: It is widely known that women are under-represented in STEM education — both in enrolment numbers as well as course completion and this disparity is even more profound when we consider women with disabilities, those from low socio-economic backgrounds, and the LGBTQIA+ community. So, the gender divide goes further back than employment and begins at the education level. Understanding barriers that prevent women from pursuing STEM education is very important and it is only then that the barriers can be addressed.
Speaking from my personal experience, there were no engineers in my family. In fact, I was the first in my family to go to university. There, I was one of just five girls studying engineering in a class of more than 50 boys. I know how isolating the academic experience can be in male-dominated fields of study. The majority of the professors and industry speakers who taught us were men and not having those female role models affected my level of confidence at times and made me question if I really belonged there!
It took me a long time to develop my ‘engineering identity.’ The classic IT stereotype is a 25 year-old , hoodie-wearing, anti-social dude. This perception of the field, and the language used to describe it, coupled with the lack of awareness about STEM courses and lack of support and community are some examples of the barriers that prevent women from taking up STEM courses.
Talks, excursions, or workshops can be a useful way to build awareness of STEM courses for school students. In the past, I have run interactive workshops for grade 7 and grade 9 girls to help give them exposure to technology projects and skills early on and before they have to make crucial decisions about their future. There is certainly a need for more support at universities so the women that enrol in STEM courses feel adequately supported to complete their education. However, support also means that they see role models within the field.
Plus, there need to be more industry speakers, apprenticeship, networking opportunities with fellow women and non-binary students and faculty members. Having positive and inclusive study experiences is also essential to ensure women get an equal chance of success.
What has Monash been doing to help women feel empowered around campus and are there any specific initiatives?
RS: I joined the Monash Faculty of IT for my PhD research in 2021 and it was refreshing to see Professor Ann Nicholson as the Dean, as well as the many other accomplished female academics and researchers in the faculty leadership team.
Monash has a range of initiatives including scholarships, mentorship programs, student groups, and clubs that champion gender equity. For example —the Women in Technology mentoring program pairs students with industry professionals to help them gain critical insights in the field and expand their professional networks for a headstart on their careers.
The Graduate Research Women’s Network is being reactivated this year to bring together female HDR students and build a community of support. It will run social and professional development events targeted at women and non-binary research students to help give them more support in the field. Initiatives like these provide much-needed safe spaces and opportunities to women students foster connections and have positive experiences that help them thrive in their studies.
What changes would you like to see in the tech industry to make women feel more empowered and more visible?
RS: Bias and stereotyping drives many young women away from STEM fields and this needs to change! The tech industry is still male-dominated and the gender imbalance causes women to face numerous instances of gender-related hurdles.
Women are still often not taken seriously, there is still a pay disparity, and maternal stereotyping stymies career progression. Mentoring programs, flexible work arrangements, and inclusive workplace culture are critical. Women often second-guess themselves when applying for new jobs, promotions, and awards, so having strong support systems and networks in order to make them feel empowered to take the next step, can really make the difference for women to achieve their full potential. More advocacy is needed for women at all levels and in all roles — whether it is teaching or research, entrepreneurship, leadership, or anything else. Women also need male allies that champion gender equity and take responsibility to bring about this change — both in their words and actions.
A key message to communicate is that IT is for everyone, regardless of gender, race, background. In my field of human-centred software engineering, there are a multitude of opportunities to be creative and innovative when solving real-world problems and to make social impact. We work in multi-disciplinary IT teams with researchers and industry professionals that have wide-ranging backgrounds covering everything from sociology and anthropology, to psychology, data science, design, and more.
There is a huge body of evidence about the benefits of diversity and the innovation, creativity, and unique perspectives that it brings. If we truly want a human-centred future with these emerging technologies, we need diverse experiences, diverse backgrounds and diverse ways of thinking. IT is for everybody and having multi-disciplinary, gender-balanced tech teams and workforce benefits everyone!
Please login with linkedin to commentmonash university Ruchi Sembey women leading tech
Latest News
Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program
The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.
B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia
Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]
UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]
“Gormless Set Of Teeth With Human Attached” – Hilarious Pomeranz Polemic On The Bachelor
There's three things B&T can never get enough of - alcohol (given), long lunch (paid for) & the glorious Ms Pomeranz.
Troye Sivan Fronts Calvin Klein’s Local Pride Campaign “This Is Love”
Do you like looking at attractive people in their underpants while pretending it's "project research"? Perve away here.
Magnum & Co Changes Name To Hopeful Monsters
Fed up with being mistaken for overpriced ice-cream & large condoms, Magnum & Co decides on badly needed name change.
The Baby-Mother Of All Jeans, Levi’s, Debuts Witty Anniversary Campaign
Who hasn't got a pair of old Levi's stashed in the cupboard alongside a juvenile diary & shredded photos of your ex?
Non-Alcoholic Booze Brand Inks Deal With Sydney Uni
Sydney Uni students can now choose an array of non-alcoholic drinks. How anyone's going to get a root is anyone's guess.
Aussie Trio Turn Kanye Merch Into Yarmulkes
If Kanye thought 2022 was the year from hell, as you'll read here, 2023's off to a bad start too.
The IMAA Hosts Industry Event ‘Operation Kickoff’ To Kickoff 2023
Indie agency association IMAA hosts inaugural conference. Holding company execs seen in crowd in wigs & moustaches.
News Corp Cuts Jobs, Ditches Staff Perks, As Revenues & Income Drops
Work at News Corp? Well, it appears Rupert is having no more of you swanning about in your silk robe stuffing caviar.
Sling & Stone Takes A Big Bite Out Of Krispy Kreme’s PR
As an idea to make Krispy Kreme even more addictive, they should start putting heroin in them.
John Travolta Serves Up Grease-Inspired Super Bowl Stinker; As P. Diddy Saves The Day
There are two schools of thought on Grease - loved it, hated it or you've not seen it. Which is actually three schools.
TV Ratings Thursday: Home And Away Helps Seven Win Night
A lack of acting skills apparently no impediment to TV success, as the beauties of Home & Away push Seven to a win.
Meta Acquires Developer Of VR Fitness App Supernatural Following FTC Lawsuit
It appears the metaverse is coming for your fitness now too, seemingly unconcerned about your unused gym membership.
The Oz Names Kate Racovolis To Lead Its Media & Marketing Growth Agenda
You could say The Australian's Growth Agenda is almost a rival to B&T. Still, we're confident we'd win any dance off.
Fabric Renames Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building For World Pride
Think Sydney goes uber gay at Christmas? You ain't seen nothing yet with WorldPride kicking off next week.
SCA Pinches GroupM’s Seb Rennie As Executive Head – LiSTNR Commercial
GroupM's Seb Rennie shifts over to the radio biz, claiming the move is "music to my ears!"
Bohemia Unveils New Positioning & New Focus On “Handcrafted Memorable Media”
B&T was a lucky attendee at last night's Bohemia party. We've still got the arancinis in our coat pocket this morning.
Bastion Nabs Deloitte’s Tim Den Braber
Deloitte's Tim Den Braber joins Bastion. Confesses he still wears his Deloitte tracksuit when washing the car.
Study: The Number Of Influencers Impacted By Fraud Continues To Decrease
Study reveals influencers less likely to be impacted by fraud. Hasn't stopped more fraudulent influencers, however.
Stellar Named PR Agency For Bathers’ Pavilion’s L’Enclume Residency
Admittedly, this one's purely for the foodies among B&T's readership. As for B&T, we're more garbage gutsies, really.
Why The Push Towards Sustainability Is An Opportunity For Publishers In 2023
This expert argues we shouldn't look at sustainability as having to put a fourth bin out but, rather, as an opportunity.
News Corp Unveils New Look Body+Soul
Do you only buy the Sunday papers for the latest anal cleanse diet? There's exciting news with this relaunch.
Federal Government Announces Public Hearing Into Restrictions On Gambling Ads
Government announces public hearing into gambling ads. B&T has enquired about the availability of bar & TAB facilities.
Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]
Hootsuite Unveils Its 2023 Social Media Marketing Resolutions
Want to brush-up on your social media marketing skills? Well, this offers more brush than Bunnings' broom aisle.
Melissa McCarthy Fronts New Booking.com Campaign Via Zulu Alpha Kilo
Does brain say "tropical holiday" yet bank balance says "you're deadset broke"? Find something in this Booking.com ad.
Publicis Sapient Acquires Tquila ANZ To Expand Salesforce Capabilities
B&T's not exactly sure how to correctly pronounce Tquila. That said, we have had tequila with a few Es in the past.
TV Ratings Wednesday: MAFS Takes Overall Win With Cheating Scandal
There's been a cheating scandal on MAFS! B&T believed that was the entire premise of the show in the first place.
TikTok & Dymocks Team Up For On- And Offline Retail Campaign
Just by stepping into a Dymocks, you immediately feel smarter. Like stepping into a KFC, you immediately feel fatter.
Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]
French Road Safety Ad Dismantles Toxic Masculinity & Tugs At The Heart Strings
Do you tailgate, speed, fail to indicate? Become less of a dickhead with this French road safety spot.
Aussies Set To Blow $485 million On Valentine’s Day Or $118 Each
B&T has our usual Valentine's plans - drink a bottle of gin & phone an ex at 3am to tell them what we really think.
Blue Steel Returns! Ben Stiller Reprises Derek Zoolander For Pepsi’s Super Bowl Spot
Derek Zoolander returns! Thankfully, it's the Derek from the original & not the one from 2016's diabolical Zoolander 2.