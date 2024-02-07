WiredCo. Nabs Ex M&C Creative Joe Stuart For Creative Lead Gig
WiredCo. has expanded its creative offering with the appointment of Joe Stuart as the agency’s new creative lead.
Having spent the last 10 years working in London at M&C Saatchi and Octagon, and more recently at Wellington-based agency EightyOne, Stuart has led and played an incremental role across various award-winning creative work for some of the world’s best brands including Expedia, Jim Beam, Hyundai and Cisco.
“I couldn’t be happier to be joining WiredCo. What a wonderful bunch of humans, doing work that’s making waves across the world. I’m thrilled to be leading the creative charge and stoked to be able to keep a surfboard under my desk at our Manly-based HQ,” said Stuart.
Managing partner and co-owner of WiredCo, David Kennedy-Cosgrove added:
“We’re so happy to have such a top guy like Joe onboard as our new mate helping us deliver world-class creative thinking. In his very short time with us he’s brought a totally fresh approach and perspective to our creative team, and to our media and PR work. And he’s already winning pitches.”
Over the last four years WiredCo’s creative offering has rapidly expanded to meet the brandformace demands that brands now need. By investing in and putting creativity at the heart of everything we do across brand, social, PR and media, it’s helped attract leading brands like THE ICONIC, R.M.Williams, Maxibon and Indeed and delivered effective, award winning campaigns like Pizza Hut’s Sauce of Origin and THE ICONIC’s The Shop That Stops The Nation. In the coming months, WiredCo. will launch a major new campaign for a global household brand that will stretch across TV, OOH, PR and Social.
The appointment comes after WiredCo. experienced a significant 38 per cent growth in the agency’s creative division and 18 per cent overall in the last 12 months following a string of new client partners coming on board.
