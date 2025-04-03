Wiredco. Appoints Ex Omnicom & Spotify Digital Lead

Fresh from winning Employer of the Year 2025, WiredCo. has appointed paid media expert, Alex Frankis as the agency’s new head of paid media and strategy.

Ex-OmniCom Media Group, Spotify, and most recently, Cartology, Frankis joins the agency with global paid media and strategy experience having worked across multiple regions including Australia, Canada, India and Korea.

Hired to lead the paid media side of the business, Frankis will work together with group business director, Samantha Nunura, who celebrates her fourth year at the agency this year, together with founder and managing director, Ange Hampton, and managing partners David Kennedy-Cosgrove and Michelle Hampton, to continue building the team, and driving outstanding results for key client partners, across all paid media channels.

Alex will also be responsible for continuing to evolve the agency’s MarTech and media buying solution. FuseBox is WiredCo’s owned solution for elevating paid media services, from prediction (WiredPredicts) through to buying and performance, enabling richer insights, transparent omni-channel media buying (Called WiredBuys), and 1st party data first solutions for targeting and attribution modelling (WiredCleanRoom).

“There are plenty of senior marketers out there who can lead a team of people and do outstanding, fame driving, work. We met a lot of people like this during the recruitment process for this role, but what was most important to us was finding someone who also believes the special sauce to creating a truly connected and high performing team is to lead with vulnerability and authenticity,” said founder and managing director, Ange Hampton.

“Alex had this in his own special way, and when his professional and technical credentials also checked out with flying colours, we knew we’d found the one,” explained Hampton.

“Ange, Sam and the rest of the team were so great during the interview process that it became a very easy choice to join. I look forward to working with the team and WiredCo’s exciting roster of clients,” Frankis said.