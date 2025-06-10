Winning Creative Partnership Reunited As Aldo Ferretto Joins Indie Agency Enigma

Independent creative and media agency Enigma has announced the appointment of Aldo Ferretto as creative director and head of art, in a move that marks the reunion of a highly successful, award-winning creative partnership with chief creative officer Simon Lee.

This key appointment, Lee’s first since he took the creative helm of Enigma in March this year, signals a further strengthening of Enigma’s creative offering. Ferretto will be responsible for building and leading a world-class integrated design team as well as working closely with Lee alongside the highly awarded creative duo of CD Matt Ennis and Senior Creative Cam Brown.

With a deep foundation in design and close to two decades advertising experience, Ferretto brings a proven track record of creative excellence. Before joining Lee at The Hallway in 2019, he worked at leading creative agencies including LOLA MullenLowe, DDB Spain, Publicis Australia, Leo Burnett Buenos Aires, and Lowe & Partners Chile. His work has been recognised at every major international award show, including D&AD, Cannes Lions, One Show, New York Festivals, Clios, Eurobest, Andys and Spikes.

During their time working together at The Hallway, Ferretto and Lee were instrumental in the creation of a body of work that saw the agency ranked second-best medium-sized agency in Australia in 2024(CB) and #3 Indie in the region (Cannes Report).

The pair created the internationally acclaimed Boys Do Cry campaign, and, along with creative director Jess Thompson created and launched the Binge brand and Suncorp Bank’s “Banking you can Feel Good About” platform. Ferretto was also the creative lead on the GWM automotive account, helping to make it the fastest growing auto brand in Australia. And, after amassing close to 30 creative awards together, they were part of the Hallway team that picked up Australia and NZ’s only design Lion in 2024 when they brought “The Cardboard Cake” into the world for Sydney’s Wholegreen Bakery.

“When I joined Enigma, I committed to building a world class creative team, and Aldo’s appointment is a big step towards achieving that goal. In the 6 years that Aldo and I have already worked together, I’ve experienced first-hand the value that his exceptional eye for craft and unique conceptual vision brings to brands. I’m excited by what I know he will bring to Enigma’s stable of clients,” said Lee.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be joining Enigma in this new chapter. The agency has an outstanding 33-year track record of delivering strong commercial results, backed by a truly integrated Creative and Media model. There’s a bold creative ambition here to produce world-class work for ambitious brands—and that really resonates with me. I’m especially looking forward to pushing the boundaries of art and design, and to building, alongside Lisa, Justin and Simon, a team that cares deeply and delivers exceptional, meaningful work,” said Ferretto.