Winners Of The Amnesty International Australia Media Awards Announced

The winners of the 2021 Amnesty International Media Awards were announced last night in an online ceremony hosted by the always charismatic, Julia Zemiro (featured image).

The awards recognised the best work by Australian media professionals in highlighting human rights abuses – which, considering the previous 12-months, sadly didn’t lack for none.

“In Australia we pride ourselves on the role of the free press in our society, indeed some of the most significant social and political events this year have been precipitated by the reporting of Australian journalists,” Amnesty International Australia National Director, Sam Klintworth, said.

“Tonight has been an opportunity for us to acknowledge and recognise the work of journalists in Australia to uncover human rights issues, which again they have done in remarkable ways throughout 2021.”

The winners are as follows:

Cartoon

Winner: ‘They Don’t Understand the Fear We Have’: Badiucao, Human Rights Watch.

Other finalists:

‘Juukan Gorge’: David Pope, The Canberra Times;

‘Barred From Coming Home’: Jessica Harwood, Self-published.

Judges:

Cathy Wilcox, The Sydney Morning Herald

Fiona Katauskas, Freelance

Jon Kudelka, The Saturday Paper

Indigenous Issues Reporting

Winner: ‘Taken – Living Black’: Karla Grant, Julie Nimmo, Mark Bannerman & Susan Bell, NITV.

Other finalists:

‘Abuse of Power: Sexual Abuse Allegations in Youth Detention’: Reporter Michael Atkin with Production by Scott Kyle, Christopher Gillette, Tom Pawson & David McSween, ABC, 7.30 and ABC News Online;

‘Aboriginal Justice Agreement’: Laetitia Lemke, Michael Franchi with support from ABC News NT’s John McElhinney, Sara Everingham, Jessica Henderson & Donna McDonald, ABC Online.

Judges:

Jodan Perry, NITV

Larissa Behrendt, ABC Radio – Speaking Out

Miriam Corowa, ABC News 24’s Weekend Breakfast

Print/Online Media

Winner: ‘The $5 Forest’: 101 East, Al Jazeera.

Other finalists:

‘In the Witness Box’: Elise Kinsella, Ben Knight, Joanna McCarthy, ABC;

‘Death or Deliverance: detention’s cruel line’: Ben Doherty, The Guardian.

Judges:

Charis Chang, news.com.au

Josh Butler, The New Daily

Lisa Davies, The Sydney Morning Herald

Radio

Winner: ‘The Wait’: Mozhgan Moarefizadeh, Nicole Curby, Michael Green, Bec Fary & Miles Martignoni , The Guardian – Full Story.

Other finalists:

‘Her Name was Mhelody Bruno’: Elise Kinsella & Andy Burns, ABC – Background Briefing and Regional Investigations;

‘Afghanistan Interviews’: Sally Sara, ABC Radio – The World Today.

Judges:

Martin Walters, 2Ser

Alexandra Barwick, ABC Radio Alice Springs

Television:

Winner: ‘The Australian-born Children the Government Wants to Deport Because They Have a Disability’: Jessica Longbottom, ABC.

Other finalists:

‘Kabul Guards’: Lucy Murray, SBS – World News;

‘State of Fear: Inside Myanmar’s Crackdown’: Ali Fowle and the 101 East Team, Al Jazeera English.

Judges:

Stela Todorovic, 10News

Fauziah Ibrahim, ABC News Breakfast

Lindy Kerin, NITV