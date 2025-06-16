Why Wearables Are Advertising’s Next Big Opportunity

From smart glasses to connected devices, wearables are changing how we interact with the world—and with brands. Jason Juma-Ross, director, tech strategy at Meta, shares why this shift is a powerful chance to create experiences that blend into people’s lives.

When people think about wearables—they tend to think watches and rings—and picture them as a tool for utility. It’s easy to see why—devices built to track steps, deliver notifications or buzz at the wrist with a calendar reminder have been around for quite some time now.

While these are all valuable use cases, this framing misses the bigger picture of what’s really happening.

Wearables are increasingly becoming part of how we experience the world. They’re evolving from something functional into something far more fascinating: a new way for people to live in the moment and also interact with others at the same time.

We’re approaching the next big opportunity, which isn’t just about screens or messages—it’s about creating value in the moments people care about most.

The expansion of the creative canvas

One of the most exciting things about the wearables space is how it bolsters what’s creatively possible. In a world of smart glasses, creative is no longer confined to a rectangle. It can surround, respond and even react.

We’ve seen this happen in the past. When the form factor changes, so do the possibilities.

Think desktops to laptops to smartphones—each shift unlocked new behaviours and moments. Wearables represent the next stage in that evolution and we’re only beginning to understand what that unlocks.

We’re already seeing this potential come to life. Some of the early experiments in AR-enabled eyewear are showing what it looks like when technology adapts to the world in real time – from language translation to real-world object recognition. One example of this has been seen with creators, like chef Andy Hearnden, who uses his Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses to capture content while he’s cooking, which lets him focus on what he’s doing while also getting his ideal POV shots for his content.

Even more practically, he can use Meta AI to help him to convert recipe metrics such as converting imperial to metric measurements or even ask for substitutes if he’s out of ingredients.

But this goes far beyond creators. We’re beginning to see how wearables can support people at every stage of the customer journey:

Discovery: The ability to have an expert “with you” wherever you go. Imagine exploring a new destination or a grocery aisle and having helpful, context-aware insights delivered on demand. For brands, the challenge will be to be additive to real-world environments, not intrusive.

The ability to have an expert “with you” wherever you go. Imagine exploring a new destination or a grocery aisle and having helpful, context-aware insights delivered on demand. For brands, the challenge will be to be additive to real-world environments, not intrusive. Decision-making: Moving beyond coupons and promotions toward deeper understanding. Wearables can help businesses understand what people are trying to achieve in a moment. What comparisons or trade-offs are they weighing up? And how can a brand help guide, inform or simplify that process?

Moving beyond coupons and promotions toward deeper understanding. Wearables can help businesses understand what people are trying to achieve in a moment. What comparisons or trade-offs are they weighing up? And how can a brand help guide, inform or simplify that process? Post-purchase support: Cooking is a classic example of how wearables can assist, but the opportunity even stretches into areas like troubleshooting and service. Think about a ‘Be My Eyes’-style use case where a service agent, or an AI, can see through your glasses and walk you through which cables to plug into your modem. Or help you optimise your home Wi-Fi setup by understanding your layout in real time.

For marketers, that means a shift in mindset. We’re not just moving from messaging to moments—we’re moving toward meaningful support and relevance in context.

Of course, this doesn’t mean traditional creative instincts go out the window. In fact, they become more important. The businesses that succeed in this space will be the ones that blend creative craft with contextual sensitivity and understand how to make people feel something, not just see something.

Across the wearables space, one theme keeps coming up: people want tech that helps them feel more present, not less. They want to live in the moment and have technology enhance that, not distract from it.

That gives us a powerful brief as an industry. How can we use this next wave of wearables to build experiences that help people feel more grounded, connected and inspired? How can we design solutions and services that meet people where they are—emotionally, physically, socially—and add something meaningful?

This won’t be about pushing messages. It will be about pulling insight—understanding context and intent to serve better, not just sell more.

Think product details, pricing and reviews that surface naturally when someone needs them most. Whether you’re comparing options in a store or troubleshooting at home, the experience becomes more intuitive—like having a personal shopper or expert by your side, ready with answers.

The way people learn about and engage with products will feel more fluid, more helpful and more human. It’s not just about personalisation it’s about presence. That’s the kind of value that people will welcome into their world, because it respects the role technology plays in their lives.

A future worth building

We’re still in the early stages of this transformation. But the direction of travel is clear: wearables will play a much bigger role in how people experience services, support and personalisation—and how brands and product teams can respond with more relevance and empathy.

As we explore this space, the opportunity isn’t just to reach people differently, it’s to help them more meaningfully. To offer moments of support, guidance or inspiration that feel timely, natural and valued.

The future of customer experience won’t be defined by screens. It will be shaped by presence. And wearables may be the most powerful way to deliver it.