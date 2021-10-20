Why The Future Of Work Is All About Flexibility – And Lots Of It
The concept of flexible workplaces is nothing new. For decades, researchers have been highlighting the importance of providing employees with flexibility; the usual stuff like part-time work, staggered starts or (very radically) working from home a day a week.
As we emerge into a post-pandemic world, these notions now seem quaint. The future is all about ultra-flexible workforces, where the workplace is anywhere and everywhere, and where employees are free to choose how and when they work.
This transformation is both radical and necessary – at least in the creative industries where the battle for talent has put the spotlight on employers to move with the times or see their employees move on.
When ultra-flexibility is good for business
Icon Agency recently joined a small group of progressive firms to introduce ‘ultra-flexibility’ for its employees.
Essentially, this involves employees deciding (in consultation with their managers) what days they want to work in the office (if at all). They can set their own hours within limits, and can even work remotely from anywhere in Australia permanently.
And the freedoms don’t end there. Under Icon’s Holiday+ program, staff who take leave to travel internationally can work anywhere in the world for up to two months.
The reason for this policy? It’s really good for business, according to Icon managing director Joanne Painter.
After polling employees and analysing the agency’s COVID-era performance, the evidence was clear: give employees responsibility, autonomy and trust, and they will reward you with improved productivity and loyalty.
And while the pandemic certainly helped, Painter conceded that getting there wasn’t easy.
For companies like Icon Agency – which had proudly built a thriving studio in inner Melbourne – the threat posed by the pandemic back in March 2020 was existential.
It meant abandoning traditional practices and procedures, and moving to entirely remote ways of working in just days.
“At the start of the pandemic, businesses were facing fundamental operational challenges. Offices that were the focus of collaboration, culture and creativity were suddenly empty, face-to-face meetings became virtual, and the primary mode of working was remote and online,” Painter said.
“But for Icon, what transpired was a reimagining of ways of working – changes that have proven so effective that the ‘normality’ of everyday office work will never return.”
Painter said moving to an ultra-flexible workplace model was “a leap of faith”.
“Having spent over a decade managing teams, building culture and forging client relationships in a certain way, adopting a completely different model was both exciting and challenging,” she said.
“Ultimately, we realised that flexi-work is no longer a nice-to-have; it’s essential in a modern creative workplace. As the battle for talent intensifies, flexi-work will increasingly become a recruitment and retention advantage.
“Lockdown restrictions served to accelerate exponentially the trend towards workplace flexibility. Employees now know that flexible working arrangements are very much possible, and have come to expect them.”
Trust and communication key to making ultra-flexible arrangements work
Being located in the world’s most locked-down city meant Icon’s bustling office had to be temporarily abandoned. It also required trust in a fully remote workforce – trust which was repaid by remarkable business growth.
“Working from home during COVID hasn’t just ushered in a new era of workplace flexibility; it has fundamentally changed the dynamic between employer and employee,” said Painter.
“In embracing a new, ultra-flexible work model, we are recognising that employees have earned our trust and shown that flexible work is viable and sustainable in the long term.”
“It helped enormously that COVID forced not just ourselves, but our clients and peers, to move to remote working for weeks and months at a time. This forced ‘test run’ allowed us to iron out any issues and fine-tune our remote work model and policy to benefit both employees and the business.
“Leaders and line managers provided important feedback on productivity, mental health impacts of working from home, and team morale. Our team were polled several times about their preferences and industry research reviewed to identify best practice.”
One other legacy of COVID – and a key consideration in moving to flexi-work – is managing employee mental health and wellness.
“Employers have taken on an even bigger role in supporting mental health and overall employee wellness,” said Painter. “That’s something we want to continue.”
Throughout lockdown, there were frequent ‘how are you feeling’ calls to Icon staff, mental health days off were actively encouraged, and a new Employee Assistance Program was introduced.
A warm reception
Under the new ‘Iconic Ways of Working’, people can determine where and when they work, just as long as they keep clients happy.
Those who want to be office-based can, but the expectation is many will be remote most of the time. Everyone has been provided with all the tech and software required for remote working.
There may be occasions for physically coming together in teams, around projects or just having fun, but those calls will be made by the people and teams involved.
Flexibility can push geography aside, which is being welcomed.
“The ability to work the way you want is incredible,” said Icon’s sales director, Rob Cleeve.
“It’s an empowering decision. The difference between choosing to come in x days a week, versus certain days being mandated, is a big one.”
For employees with international backgrounds like Cleeve, Icon’s Holiday+ ultra-flexible international work model is particularly welcome.
“The freedom to work a few weeks or months from overseas is the bit that really excites me,” he said.
“I’m an expat who won’t have seen my family for three years by the time I (hopefully) visit the UK in August. I can work from England and still have afternoons and evenings to catch up with friends and family – and my beloved London.”
Empowering happiness
Ultimately, empowering employees through a flexible work model is a reflection of Icon Agency’s evolution.
“As a purpose-driven organisation, adopting a progressive, employee-centred model sends a powerful signal to our people, our future employees and our clients,” said Painter.
“If this sounds like a dream set-up, it’s because we’ve designed it for people and productivity. It’s us embracing change for happiness.”
Top tips for Iconic Ways of Working:
- Engage openly with staff.
- Trust your staff; give them a say in ways of working (and listen closely to their feedback).
- Emphasise that flexibility cuts both ways. The needs of clients and the business must be met.
- Avoid rules over when and where to work; focus on outcomes.
- Reimagine the office as a destination for collaboration, creativity and socialising; make it an environment people are excited to be in.
To learn more about working for Icon Agency and its culture, head to the company’s careers page.
Please login with linkedin to commentflexible workplaces Holiday icon agency Iconic Ways of Working Joanne Painter Rob Cleeve ultra-flexibility work flexibility
Latest News
Interbrand Announces The Best Global Brands Of 2021 With Apple Taking Out Top Spot (Surprise, Surprise)
Interbrand has today announced the brands that have fared best in its 2021 Best Global Brands ranking. Following its re-entry to the table last year, Tesla (#14) was the fastest growing brand of 2021, with an unprecedented 184 per cent increase in brand value. Tesla also saw the largest rise in rankings, moving 26 places […]
GAMURS Group Appoints Alex Walker To Lead Content Across Asia Pacific
GAMURS Group, the esports and entertainment media network that reaches more than 100 million passionate gamers globally per month, has announced the appointment of Alex Walker as its vice president of content for the Asia Pacific region. Walker joins GAMURS after more than six years at Allure Media and Nine’s Pedestrian Group, where he was […]
Carat Retains Beacon Lighting’s $7.5M Media, Announces Emilia Chambers As Head Of Digital, Melbourne
Chris Ernst, Managing Director Carat Melbourne, has announced today the retention of the $7.5million Beacon Lighting account without a competitive pitch.
How Flexibility & Control Is Helping Marketers Turn Uncertainty Into Opportunity This Festive Season
In this guest post, Esther Carlsen (main photo), general manager at Bench Media, says marketers across programmatic will have the edge this festive season… With the critical holiday season ahead, it is the perfect time for brands to go big with programmatic advertising and drive impactful results. The expected rise in consumer spending, easing of […]
Why Adland Needs To Embrace Environmental Social Governance
Sarah Keith (main photo) is group managing director of Active International Australia and Involved Media. In this guest post, Keith discusses the impact of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) and what it means for adland… There’s plenty of discussion about the significance of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) right now. While many companies understand its importance and […]
whiteGREY Melbourne Hires Nomfundo Msomi As Head Of Strategy
WPP’s whiteGREY today announces the appointment of Nomfundo Msomi as head of strategy, leading the strategy offering at whiteGREY Melbourne. Currently global head of brand at Etihad Airlines, Msomi leads the strategic direction of the brand across all markets. Prior to this, she led Strategy and Social Media teams at Isobar in Hong Kong and […]
10’s Upfronts: Why It Was All About Content, Content & Catch-Up
In this guest post, Marelle Salib (main photo), OMD Sydney’s head of trading, reviews 10’s Upfronts and says the network’s plan for 2022 looks simple – get as much content out there as possible and by whatever means (channels) possible… Content, Content, Content. 10ViacomCBS’s upfront was less about the bold headlines and more about the […]
2021 Effie Awards Winners Announced, With The Monkeys Taking Home Slew Of Trophies
The Monkeys has been named Effective Agency of the Year at the 2021 Australian Effie Awards, scooping The Grand Effie, four Golds, two Silvers and one Bronze across three clients, Beam Suntory, Meat & Livestock Australia and NRMA Insurance. According to the judging panel, The Grand Effie, which was awarded to The Monkey’s entry ‘How […]
As Talent Shortage Bites, M&C Saatchi Puts Out The Call To Expats To Fill A Host Of Roles
M&C Saatchi have got some serious roles to fill, however, closed borders, vaxxed applicants and a general talent shortage in the industry is making things difficult. So, rather than gripe about it, the agency has put out a call to expats to return to Australia and fill the positions that include senior writers, mid-weight art […]
Mindshare Promotes Paige Wheaton To National Head Of Investment
GroupM media agency Mindshare has promoted Paige Wheaton to the role of national head of investment, charged with developing Mindshare’s Intentional Investment approach in Australia as part of Good Growth, the global agency vision driven by long-term sustainable growth. Formerly the Sydney investment director, she takes on the newly created role to lead the agency’s […]
Tremor’s $14.7 million Acquisition Of Spearad To Be Integrated With Unruly
Tremor International Ltd, a global leader in Video and Connected TV and advertising has announced the strategic acquisition of Spearad. Spearad is a global CTV Video ad server and media management platform purpose-built for broadcasters and TV content companies to deliver seamless TV-like experiences in CTV and Over-the-Top environments, with the same advanced controls and […]
10 Uses Its Upfronts To Unveil New Ad Formats For 10 Play
10 ViacomCBS today announced that two new premium and exclusive ad products – Dynamic e-Trading Placement and Happy Hour – are set to enhance 10 Play’s roadmap for 2022. In this exciting new ad-format, Dynamic e-Trade Placements offer a real-time solution for retail clients to showcase their inventory and products. Advertisers can utilise dynamically changing […]
10 Unveils Its 2022 Content Slate At Upfronts
10 has used today’s Upfronts to unveil its content offering for 2022 with oldies and new programming all on the menu. Daniel Monaghan, senior vice president, content and programming, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand said: “Over the past 18 months we’ve grown our viewing share and once again proven ourselves to be leaders in escapist […]
Paramount+ Unveils Its 2022 Programming Line-Up
Whether you’re a fan of live sports, premium entertainment or the very best local and international content from CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME and the Smithsonian Channel, a mountain of entertainment is ready and waiting for you on Paramount+ in the coming year. But hang, on. Not so fast! There’s still 2021 to see out […]
Network 10 and Paramount+ To Air The FA Cup
10 ViacomCBS has used today Upfronts to announce it has partnered with The Football Association (The FA) to announcee a media rights agreement which will see the Emirates FA Cup matches broadcast live across Network 10 and Paramount+. The world’s longest-running domestic knockout football competition, the Emirates FA Cup, not only features the best English […]
GPJ’s SVP And CFO Exit Business Under A Cloud
Silence surrounds these sudden departures at GPJ. Hence why B&T's reporting contains even more padding than usual.
Val Morgan Digital Upfronts Reveal Exciting Plans In Content & Commerce For 2022
Val Morgan's Upfronts were not to be missed this morning. B&T did miss the first part after a painful hot Milo incident.
Turning Your First Time Customers Into Your Biggest Fans
Nick Hinsley is the VP of Retail at Lexer. Here, he looks at the challenges of driving a second sale and explains how brands can turn a one-time customer into something more. We often hear retailers referring to the importance of ‘making a customer, not a sale.’ Why? Because a loyal customer provides substantially more […]
Butterfly Foundation Calls For Australians To Think Before Shaming Our Post-Lockdown Bodies
Packed on the pudding in lockdown? Embrace it says new campaign! Unless you're one of those crawly, home gym types.
Entries Now Open For Shop! ANZ’s 2021 Retail Marketing Awards
Reception trophy cabinet looking a little barren and '2016'? Add some instant sparkly Perspex by winning one of these.
Help Us Understand Diversity And Inclusion In Adland By Participating In A New Honeycomb x Changing The Ratio Survey!
Diversity and inclusion is something very close to B&T's hearts, hence this survey. Expect a beer survey next week.
Research By Outbrain Finds Millennials & Gen Z Will Spend More This Christmas
All reports suggest the tills will be ringing this festive season. Which can only mean snaking queues in the car park.
Digital Acceleration Within Search
Still haven't got your head around this search thing? This is like a 408-page manual condensed into easy reading form.
JCDecaux Study Finds Airport Advertising Delivers The Highest Perceived Value & Prestige
JCDecaux study finds airport advertising to be most prestigious. OK, maybe not at Coolangatta Airport or Darwin Airport.
Travel Ad Convinces Chris Hemsworth To Visit Cowra, With Plans Now In Place For A 40-Metre ‘Big Chris’ Statue!
Chris Hemsworth is the 'aspirin' of the advertising industry - dissolve him in water and there's nothing he can't cure.
MASH Announces IRONMAN Asia And Breitling Asia Wins And Launches New Asia Hub
Melbourne headquartered MASH is making its first international expansion with the opening of an Asia hub, as demand for its non-traditional model providing big brand thinking through curated global remote-working teams continues to gain traction across the region. The move comes as MASH has been appointed by global sporting event company IRONMAN Asia to develop […]
Google Data Shows Clive Palmer Accounted For Nearly 80% Of Its Political Ad Spend
If Clive Palmer has all this money to waste, why doesn't he build pointless space rockets like other billionaires?
Next&Co’s Media Auditor Prometheus Launches Feature To Show Brands’ Most Profitable Customers
New media auditing tool can show you your biggest spending customers. And, presumably, the biggest tight-arses, too.
Talkwalker And HubSpot Share The Top Social Media Trends For 2022
Talkwalker and HubSpot have published their latest global Social Media Trends report. The report found that the pandemic has accelerated The Age of the Consumer. For brands to survive, they need to anticipate and respond to consumer demands. The current global situation is challenging but it also offers opportunities for companies to get ahead. “Consumers […]
Omnicom’s Q3 Revenues Up 11.3%, As APAC Region Posts Almost 20% Growth
Work at Omnicom? Well, if the boss hasn't brought around donuts this morning you're so owed a pink glazed or two.