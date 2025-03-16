Why Awards Matter: The Power Of Connection

In an industry often criticised for self-congratulation, awards can seem like little more than vanity projects, writes Kathleen Gunther, founder of Gunther Consulting. But she’s changed her mind. In this first of a new three-part series, she’ll explain why with help from some familiar faces.

I once shared that scepticism, rolling my eyes at what appeared to be an exercise in ego gratification.

That changed after one pivotal conversation with my ECD at the time, Anne Boothroyd, who (gently) set me straight. She explained that beyond the trophies and ceremonies lies something far more valuable: connection. Awards connect exceptional work with recognition, agencies with potential clients, and talented teams with the broader industry community.

Curious about this idea, I asked Sparrow for his thoughts on the impact of awards in relation to connection. In this video, he touches on what I’ve come to recognise as the hidden power of industry awards. They create meaningful links between the countless hours your team invests in breakthrough work and the acknowledgement that work deserves. They also bridge the gap between your agency’s capabilities and clients seeking proven excellence.

On-time entries for the Cairns Crocodiles Awards close today. Late entries close 24 March.

Most importantly, awards foster human connection—those moments when teams come together to celebrate their achievements, strengthening bonds that push creative boundaries even further.

As someone who transitioned from an award sceptic to leading multiple Agency of the Year wins—and after entering dozens more—I’ve seen first-hand how the pursuit of recognition can transform workplace culture. The journey itself—documenting successes, reflecting on processes, articulating value—creates a purposeful link between daily effort and long-term vision.

In today’s crowded marketplace, distinctiveness isn’t optional; it’s essential. Awards provide objective validation that cuts through the competitive noise, connecting your agency’s story to the broader industry narrative.

So before dismissing awards as self-serving, consider the connections they create—between your work and the recognition it deserves, your team and their sense of accomplishment, your agency and its next opportunity.

After all, in an industry built on relationships, the most valuable award might just be the connections formed along the way.