Why Advertisers Are Choosing Out-of-Home to Drive Performance-Led Campaigns 

Out-of-home was once seen as a challenge for performance-driven campaigns due to its limited metrics, inflexibility, and lack of real-time data. However, advancements in sophistication, precise targeting capabilities, and agile optimisation have removed this barrier to make programmatic out-of-home a powerful tool for brands like fintech Airwallex.

According to global digital out of home marketplace VIOOH’s most recent State of the Nation report, programmatic out-of-home has been integrated into nearly a third (27 per cent) of Australian digital out-of-home campaigns over the past 18 months. The report also predicts that this figure rate will reach 35 per cent within the next 18 months.

Brad Palmer, national director of programmatic at JCDecaux says, “The technological advancements and analytical capabilities now available in Out-of-Home have transformed its role in the advertising mix, injecting new capabilities into the channel.”

Traditionally, digital advertising was seen as the go-to channel for performance-driven campaigns thanks to its ability to deliver precise targeting, real-time data and measurable outcomes. Programmatic out-of-home now bridges that gap, delivering the same benefits with the added advantage of reaching people in the real world.

Airwallex harnessed these capabilities in their Out-of-Home campaign, outlined in JCDecaux’s research, Unlocking the Potential: 15 Case Studies on the Effectiveness of Programmatic Out-of-Home Advertising. Targeting SME decision-makers, the campaign leveraged precision targeting and optimisation based on key audience moments.

The campaign spanned digital large format, digital small format, and placements in rail and airport environments. Airwallex used six contextually relevant messages on rotation to effectively capture their audience’s attention – a strategy enabled by out-of-home’s unique capabilities. A key factor in their success was the strategic use of audience and journey planning data. By displaying six different contextually relevant messages at strategic locations frequented by SME decision-makers, the campaign captured maximised impact. The ability to adapt creatives based on time, location and audience, led to more efficient adspend and stronger results.

Out-of-home delivers even more powerful results when integrated with other marketing channels. Airwallex saw a 211 per cent increase in conversion rate when combining digital out-of-home with Google ads, achieving a 14.5 per cent conversion rate. This synergy allows brands of all sizes to create seamless campaigns that drive conversions and strengthen audience engagement.

Programmatic out-of-home leverages data and technology to deliver targeted and measurable campaigns. Advertisers can optimise based on metrics such as foot traffic, audience engagement, and sales conversions per placement. Airwallex’s data-driven approach allowed for real-time adjustments based on consumer behaviour, boosting ROI.

As programmatic out-of-home continues to evolve, it will play an increasingly central role in performance-led campaigns, offering advertisers advanced targeting, real-time optimisation, and measurable results. Brands that harness this power now will be well-positioned to stay ahead in a rapidly changing media landscape.

The increasing importance of programmatic out-of-home in driving performance-led campaigns is being recognised across the industry. Last year JCDecaux launched the Programmatic Campaign of the Year award, highlighting innovative brands that are effectively harnessing data and technology to deliver measurable results. Now open for entries for the second year, this award underscores the key role that programmatic out-of-home plays in advertising strategies.

The true potential of programmatic out-of-home is just beginning to unfold. As more advertisers embrace its capabilities, it will not only enhance performance but also shape the future of advertising in an increasingly connected world.