When The Shit Hits The Fan Keep On Laughing Says Delightful Spot From Audible

Laughter, as they say, is the best medicine. Although, to that, B&T has never heard of anyone laughing away their haemorrhoids!

Enter a clever new spot for the Amazon-owned online audiobook and podcast service Audible out of the UK.

The witty work via London-based creative agency Fold7 stars a woman having a day from hell after her car breaks down. As things get markedly worse from there, the women just laughs her worries away.

Unsurprisingly called “Laugh through it with comedy on Audible”, the spot promotes the array of comedy podcasts now available on Audible, which is launching a number of shows this year.

It’s good, clever, cheeky fun with a nice message. Watch it below: