What PR Can Learn From 10 Years Of Trump In Politics

Sam Nunberg, a former advisor to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, appeared on ABC’s Planet America last week to reflect on a pivotal moment: 10 years since Trump descended the now-infamous Trump Tower escalator and launched his bid for the presidency. In this op-ed, Zanda Wilson, Head of Corporate Communications at Sound Story, explores a decade of Trump in politics, and the critical lessons PR professionals can draw from this turbulent era.

It’s been well documented that the Democratic Party didn’t take the announcement seriously. Trump paid actors to attend the launch, many in the Republican Party didn’t see him as a serious contender, and in many cases, the media sent entertainment reporters to cover his fledgling campaign instead of political journalists.

But one of Nunberg’s reflections struck a chord with me. He recalled a conversation with Trump, where he couldn’t believe the candidate wanted to run a campaign without paying for advertising. Nunberg paraphrased Trump’s thinking: “They’re going to run a 30-second commercial against me, that’s great. But the next four minutes of the news will be all about me. So what’s the difference?”

History will show that Trump pulled off what many considered an unlikely victory. But anyone who understands PR could see what was happening: as Trump’s momentum built, the media willingly led bulletin after bulletin, front page after front page, with stories about him. In doing so, they handed him earned media coverage of a dollar value that no political campaign (and arguably no campaign of any kind) may ever match again.

In recent years, a buzzword has emerged in business and PR circles: narrative command. It’s a term coined by American angel investor Alex Roy in late 2024, who argued that a startup’s success will, in most cases, be intrinsically linked to the narrative it tells about itself. Startups, by their nature, try to define new markets and categories. As Roy told VentureBeat earlier this year, “In every new market, there is a startup that defines a vision of the future… which becomes the default future for that vertical.”

It’s easy to see why narrative command has become a guiding principle for PR professionals. The businesses that dominate a category almost always shape the story of that category on their terms. Think Tesla and EVs. OpenAI/ChatGPT and AI.

You might point out that not every startup is creating a new category — and you’d be right. Many achieve narrative command by disrupting an existing one. In 2016, few people would have imagined that “US politics” was an industry ripe for disruption (putting aside whether it should be considered an ‘industry’ at all, for our purposes).

But through mastery of what we now understand as narrative command, Donald Trump flipped the script on how we think about politics – and how the media covers it. His “flood the zone” tactic has proven incredibly effective. In a 10-year political career, he’s redefined not just what a politician is, but what we expect from politics. Much like a successful, category-defining startup, US politics and Donald Trump have become virtually synonymous in the media. It’s now rare to find an interview, feature article, news bulletin or op-ed about American politics that doesn’t take place in relation to Trump.

So, what can PR professionals realistically take away from this? Unless you’re in a very select group, you’re probably not working with a category-defining business like Tesla. And not every company will achieve full narrative command, nor is it a zero-sum game. What you can do is steadily increase the influence your company has over its industry.

That means ensuring every action you take through your role is viewed through a strategic lens. Ask yourself: how does this help the broader goal of narrative command? (And if it doesn’t, understand why.) As Forbes’ Lora Kratchounova suggests, borrowing from B2B consultant April Dunford, it comes down to three core steps: identify your category, define your positioning, and craft your own narrative.

In the end, Trump’s enduring influence on politics isn’t just a political phenomenon – it’s a communications masterclass. Notwithstanding the moral bankruptcy apparently underpinning his potential new war with Iran, his ability to dominate the narrative, often without spending a cent on advertising, should serve as both a warning and a lesson to PR professionals. Whether you’re working with a disruptive startup or a traditional brand, the game remains the same: define the story, or be defined by someone else’s.