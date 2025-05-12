What Not To Miss At Day 1 Of Cairns Crocodiles, Presented By Pinterest!

If you’re reading this, welcome to Far North Queensland. Cairns is a helluva town and the jumping off point for two of the world’s most spectacular natural wonders: the Daintree Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.

But before you get a chance to try and spy a crocodile, cassowary or a clownfish, there’s the Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, agenda and series of events to navigate first. So, allow us to be your handy guide through the Cairns Convention Centre, Hemingway’s Brewery and beyond. Here’s what not to miss on the first Day of Cairns Crocodiles.

Check out the Cairns Crocodiles web app to plan your day here!

As ever, the show kicks off with an unmissable session. This year, four-time Olympic Gold medalist and current 200- and 400-metre freestyle world record holder Ariarne Titmus will take the stage to share her story of the resilience, charisma and the people that powered her record-breaking achievements. She’ll also explore her emerging creative pursuits outside the pool with Melinda Petrunoff, Pinterest’s managing director.

But that’s not all, Ana Andjelic will be jetting in from New York to take the stage with Nicky Briger, Are Media’s general manager of luxury to unpack why brands need to be “hitmakers,” allowing them to command higher prices and ensure stronger customer loyalty. It’ll be an unmissable session for any marketer.

After lunch, however, the thermostat climbs even higher. Multi-award-winning journalist, author and diversity advocate Antoinette Lattouf will take the stage at 1:50pm sharp to explore what it means to lead with principle in an era of crumbling public trust and growing institutional spin.

Straight after, Harvey Norman’s CEO and executive director, Katie Page, will be joined by News Corp’s managing director of client partnerships Lou Barrett to understand her approach to leadership and how she’s transformed the landscape of sport, education and leadership for women and girls in Australia.

The fun doesn’t end at the doors of the Cairns Convention Centre, however. Across the road in Hemingway’s Brewery, which will open its doors at 1:45pm, a series of panels featuring the likes of Mamamia CEO Natalie Harvey, AI strategist and advisor Lucio Ribeiro, Jess Wheeler, creative director and partner at hotshop creative outfit SICKDOGWOLFMAN and Telstra’s head of creative excellence Anna Jackson will delight, educate and entertain the revellers.

At 2.25pm, meanwhile, there’s the chance of a lifetime up for grabs. Head upstairs to the Trinity level of the Cairns Convention for our Travel Daze sister conference to hear the President of Palau, His Excellency Surangel Samuel Whipps Jnr, in conversation with B&T head honcho David Hovenden. Together, the pair will discuss rising sea levels, global warming, US relations and how this all affects the communities and families that he represents and, of course, the seminal ‘Palau Pledge,’ created by Havas back in 2017.

Aside from the illuminating talk, one lucky attendee will be able to win a pair of tickets to the pristine island paradise. Make sure you’re there.

All of that, however, is leading up to the one, the only Pinterest Welcome Party. Channelling cherry-coded vibes and with Ministry of Sound providing the tunes in a former Bunnings, this promises to be one unforgettable experience. And should you have one too many cherry-coloured cocktails, you’ll be able to relive the moment on B&T later.

And, reader, that’s only day one. Strap in.