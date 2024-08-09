What Do You Actually Do All Day? New Board Game Explains Your Job In Advertising

To help explain the inner workings of your industry job, agency This January created AGENCYLAND, a board game about advertising that’s snarky, fun, and informative.

If you tell someone you work in advertising, you might be met with a confused expression as they try to figure what it is you actually do all day.

Inspired by Monopoly, but rather than buying properties, players win, hire, and staff accounts. Pass go and you’ll get paid for your AORs so you can pay your employees! But, accounts come and go and pitches won and lost. Players might veer off to the Awards Alley, The Copywriter Carnival, Art Director Drive, or Account Manager Arcade. Just don’t get lost on “Layoff Lane” or stuck on the “Pitch Parkway”.

“We were playing Monopoly over the holidays and realized there are so many ways that a game of capitalism could be brought into the modern advertising world,” said Maggie Winters, ECD and partner of This January.

“We thought it would be fun to show our friends, family, and even our team what else goes into running an agency behind the scenes (and poke fun at ourselves in the process)”.

Players might land on squares like “You won a lion! Charge double for this lap around the board,” “Late payment alert! Your biggest client won’t pay you until the next time you land on Payroll,” “The auto account is now in review. Spin the pitch wheel for a chance to win this account,” or “You’re on the short list! Pay $1,000 to travel to the award show”.

“We spent a couple of weeks on the prototype and are currently testing gameplay to see if it’s actually fun—game design is such an iterative process,” said Winters. “We’ll be manufacturing them once the prototypes are complete — if anybody wants one, shout!”

At the end of the game, someone might just get what you do for a living! Phew!