What Are you Waiting For? Enter B&T’s Women In Media Awards NOW

So if you are thinking about entering this years’ B&T Women In Media awards but have been procrastinating, this is your sign to enter and be part of the B&T Women In Media community.

Brought to you by Are Media (for the eighth straight year), the awards program recognises exceptional female-identifying talent who have achieved incredible success in their professional arenas.

Not only could you win the coveted award but all finalists are also invited to our B&T Women In Media breakfast, so you really get a chance to help shape the agenda when it comes to reaching equality within the advertising, media and marketing industry.

There are 26 categories spanning the advertising, marketing, and media industries which are open to women at any level of their business – from CEO to new starters – to enter. All entries will be judged by a panel of top female executives.

New categories announced for this year are social media manager, project manager and client services.

Entries are open now, but on-time entries close on the 5th of June. So get in quick before we raise our prices!

***ENTER HERE*** and share with any female-identifying talent.

Here are some key dates to put in your diary:

Key Dates

Entries open: Thursday 13th April 2023

Entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 5th June 2023

Late entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 12th June 2023

Judging period: Monday 19th June – Monday 17th July 2023

Shortlist date: Friday 21st July 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 28th July 2023

Event date: 5:30-11:30pm, Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal