Wednesday’s ‘Thing’ Spotted Around Sydney Ahead Of Cast’s Visit To Sydney To Promote Season 2

After crawling out from under the Logies spotlight, Thing, the hand from Netflix’s Wednesday, has been everywhere, from a Sydney Swans AFL game to Luna Park ahead of the first-ever Sydney visit from the cast and creators of Wednesday.

With Wednesday Season 2: Part 1 now streaming on Netflix, Thing’s escapades are gearing up for the cast and creators of Wednesday to make their much-anticipated Sydney debut.

Wednesday Island will see Cockatoo Island/Wareamah transformed into a playground of gothic and supernatural vibes on Saturday, August 16. It will see the likes of Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, and creative legends Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar on hand.

Thing was seen swanning around and clapping along (as best he could) at a Sydney Swans AFL game, showing his team spirit as he tucked into an AFL staple, a meat pie.

Like every true Sydneysider, Thing patiently queued at Single O Surry Hills for a morning caffeine fix, since even disembodied hands need their daily dose.

Thing couldn’t resist a photo op with Luna Park Sydney’s face and it also got up close and personal with some Aussie creatures at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo.

Thing also gave a helping hand to the Seagull Patrol Dogs at Circular Quay, helping keep birds away.

Wednesday was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and premiered in 2022, claiming the #1 spot on Netflix’s list of most popular English shows of all time and spent 20 weeks on the Global Top 10.

Based on characters created by Charles Addams and reimagined for a new generation with Tim Burton.

The show sparked a gothic fashion revival and the show’s dance scene inspired millions of TikTok recreations using Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” sparking a 1,800 per cent spike in song’s Spotify streams, prompting Lady Gaga to join in and to join the show as a guest star in season 2, which was announced during her performance at Netflix Tudum 2025.