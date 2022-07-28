Wednesday TV Wrap: Shaun Micallef On 10 Trounces Shaun Micallef On The ABC

ABC’S Gruen pulled in 510,000 viewers and secured an entertainment win for ABC – I’m also ready for a glasshouse reboot.

Seven News hit 892,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 845,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 675,000 viewers – I can only imagine how careful tradies would be when working for Grimshaw – white cards would not be a day out of date!

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 488,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 412,000. Better Homes and Gardens brought in 297,000 viewers- I am oddly obsessed with this show; something about gardens seems very aspirational when you live in an inner city flag.

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 427,000 viewers, and Tipping Point grabbed 295,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project pulled in 326,000 viewers and 10 News First brought in 282,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Shaun Micallef’s Brain Esteddford brought in 489,000 viewers – this man is everywhere! Seriously he was also on ABC last night.

Finally, ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 606,000 viewers, and 7.30 earned 535,000 viewers.

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell brought in 380,000 viewers – He is pulling double duty and thriving.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 30.7 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 23.6 per cent of the daily share. 10 Network grabbed 18.5 per cent, followed by ABC Networks with 18.5 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 9.1 per cent.