Wednesday TV Wrap: MasterChef Owns Demos But Nine Dines Out On The Night

The ABC’s Gruen brought in 524,000 eyeballs – Wil Anderson is a national treasure.

Seven News hit 916,000 viewers while Nine News earned 823,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 624,000 viewers – Grimshaw is an icon.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 518,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 433,000, and Big Brother brought in 320,000 viewers – No one is busier than Sonia.

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 405,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Ninja Warrior brought in 455,000 viewers – and made me feel very lazy. Tipping Point grabbed 293,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project pulled in 372,000 viewers. Masterchef brought in 559,000 viewers – this show is a stronger reminder that is normal to cry while cooking.

Finally, ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 590,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 524,000 viewers.

The Weekly With Charlie pulled in 452,000 viewers and You Can’t Ask grabbed 285,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 29.0 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 25.2 per cent of the daily share. 10 Network grabbed 19.1 per cent, followed by the ABC Network with 17.6 per cent. While the SBS had 8.2 per cent.