Wednesday TV Wrap: Beauty & The Geek Heats Up Enough To Win Nine The Night
By Mary Madigan
Nine’s Beauty and The Geek brought in 532,000 viewers and won entertainment for the night – Sophie Monk as always was the true star.

Seven News hit 912,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 822,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 638,000 viewers – Grimshaw deserves a throne or at least a MAFS robe. 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 527,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 433,000. Highway Patrol snagged 315,000 viewers. 

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 404,000 viewers and Tipping Point grabbed 269,000 viewers. 

For 10, The Project pulled in 357,000 viewers. 10 News First brought in 321,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Shaun Micallef’s Brain Esteddford launched to 437,000 viewers – Honestly, I think he’d make an excellent PM. 

Finally, ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 557,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 492,000 viewers and Gruen pulled in 519,000 viewers and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell brought in 487,000 viewers – Two silver foxes that always deliver.  

Out on top was the Nine Network with 31.0 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 23.7 per cent of the daily share. ABC Network grabbed 17.9 per cent, followed by the 10 Networks with 17.8 per cent. While the SBS had 9.6 per cent.

