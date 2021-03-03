Wednesday TV Wrap: A Night Of New Releases

After Nine’s premiere of Framing Britney Spears last night, Seven joined the documentary train with Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure, the iconic comedian’s last ever special which shows him coming to terms with his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The doco had 433,000 viewers.

Other premieres included Nine’s new medical drama Amazing Grace, which had 504,000 viewers according to OzTAM. Seven’s three-part Luke Evans fronted drama miniseries The Pembrokeshire Murders, about Welsh serial killer John Cooper, premiered to 319,000 viewers.

Once more, Married At First Sight was the most viewed TV with 932,000.

Seven News came in at 906,000 while Nine News had 815,000. A Current Affair had 686,000 viewers.

ABC’s lineup performed solidly with ABC News at 685,000, 7.30 with 607,000, and Hard Quiz had 579,000 viewers.

Seven’s night saw Home And Away and The Chase perform as expected, receiving 525,000 and 460,000 viewers respectively.

For 10, The Project had 403,000 while gameshow The Cube had 351,000. 10 News had 308,000 viewers.

Nine (all channels) again secured the highest proportion of the daily share with thirty-two per cent while Seven (all channels) followed with twenty-six per cent. The ABC Network just pipped Network 10 at seventeen per cent to sixteen per cent. The SBS secured a round seven per cent of the share.