“We Think That’s Pretty F***ing Great”: Dollar Shave Club Launches Hilariously Risqué Spot

Dollar Shave Club has launched a hilarious new spot encouraging shavers of all shapes and sizes to join the club.

Gaining entry to the club with the code-word “shave money”, a young man wrapped in a bathrobe is handed a mirror “for shaving your balls” and ushered into an oak-panelled locker room where he is offered a wide range of products to fit any kind of shaving requirement.

In the first campaign since Unilever sold a majority stake in the business to private equity firm Nexus Capital Management in 2023, the spot aims to put the brand back on the map.

Directed by Zack Seckler at Good Times Production, “The Club” has a similar deadpan and absurdist humour found in many of the brand’s previous spots.

Dollar Shave Club CEO Larry Bodner told ADWEEK: “After years of growing quickly and at all costs under Unilever, we lost our way and our brand identity lay dormant for many years”.

“However, Dollar Shave Club remains united and completely focused on returning to our disruptive and irreverent brand personality. This campaign is truly a big step to getting our brand humor and awareness back, while continuing to drive revenue.”

“Since Dollar Shave Club’s inception, the ‘Club’ has always been an implied part of our brand,” Bodner added. “We wanted to bring it to life and redefine what it means to be a part of Dollar Shave Club in a physical manifestation, and we think now is the perfect time to introduce this.”