“We Practice Safe Hurricane Reporting!” TV Journo Busted With X-Large Condom On Mic During Wild Weather

Yet another hurricane is hammering the US, this time Hurricane Ian has slammed into the Florida coast bringing with it 240km/h winds, widespread damage, but thankfully no reports of any deaths as yet.

Naturally, news crews everywhere are out covering the mayhem the best they can with a few amusing yarns, too.

One of which is NBC2’s Kyla Galer who’s become a bit of a social media sensation after she was caught reporting live to air and doing vox pops with effected residents all with a rather large condom over her microphone.

Galer later explained the situation: “A lot of people are asking what is on my microphone.

“It is what you think it is. It’s a condom. It helps protect the gear.

“You can’t get these mics wet. There’s a lot of wind and a lot of rain, so we gotta do what we gotta do and that is put a condom on the microphone.” Her colleague, ABC7’s Jeff Butera, backed her up for using the greasy prophylactic to cover her microphone. He took to Twitter to say: “WE PRACTICE SAFE HURRICANE REPORTING. Yes, it’s a condom “Nothing better to waterproof a microphone. My Waterman Broadcasting colleague @kylagaler has been fielding lots of questions, haha. Moment of levity in this nasty storm.”