“We Need More Honest Disagreement,” Argues Debate Club. Don’t agree? Well Get There & Tell ‘Em That

Back by popular demand, the industry’s beloved Debate Club is returning to Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest next week, in an attempt to lure bigger crowds than its 2024 smash hit session.

Following on from its spicy Young Guns vs Old Guard debate last year featuring industry legend Jane Caro, among others, the most efficient rebels with many causes are back for round two!

This year’s debate explores the psychology of purchasing, with the two teams debating if emotional connection overwrites economics

Team emotion features Xanthe Wells, VP global creative, Pinterest (all the way from the US!), Charlie Dejean, copywriter VML, B&T 30u30 Grand Prix Winner 2025 and Linda Fagerlund, chief strategy officer ANZ, Mediahub Worldwide and co-founder, Smelly Lunch Stories.

The trio will argue that compelling creative shapes desire through storytelling and emotional connection, while the rival side counters that macroeconomic forces, like the price of petrol, are the real decision-makers, influencing purchasing behaviour at scale.

Featuring Jordan Taylor-Bartels, CEO, Prophet, Lela Richmond‑Johnson, retail media demand lead, Criteo and Alicia Placer, agency sales, LoopMe, on team economics, this interactive session will challenge assumptions, spark fresh thinking and reveal what truly moves the market.

We sat down core members of the swat team that is Debate Club, including Orsolya Toth-Pal, founder of Debate Club, Placer, Richmond Johnson and moderator of the panel, Arushi Srivastava, director, client success, Innovid, to find out more

B&T: Why is Debate Club back in Cairns? What are you really here to do?

Toth-Pa: It’s a huge privilege to bring such incredible talent to a platform like Cairns Crocodiles and help spotlight the next generation of thinkers.

B&T: Why is this a hot topic?

Placer: In these uncertain times, where emotion and economics are tangled up like never before, brands are under pressure to find new ways to connect with people. That’s why Debate Club is back in Cairns -diving into this topic from every angle, sparking fresh thinking and inviting the audience along for a high-energy, thought-provoking ride.

B&T: Why now?

Richmond Johnson: Just look at the ripple effect of Trump’s tariffs. Beloved global brands are suddenly 50% more expensive. That hits home. Do we really love a brand enough to keep paying for it, or does price win in the end.

That’s exactly what makes this such a hot topic. And there’s no better place to unpack it than Cairns. At Debate Club, we don’t aim for a right answer. We encourage people to argue points they may not even agree with. It’s about sharpening ideas in real time, with real people, at the Hemingway stage – beers in hand, minds wide open.

B&T: Why do emotions drive purchasing?

Toth-Pa: Emotional connection doesn’t just influence what we buy – it shapes what we aspire to. That’s why representation matters, both in marketing and on stage. At Debate Club, we’re here to give space to new voices, to champion a broader, more inclusive conversation.

Placer: We’re human. Emotion is how we connect with each other and with the brands we choose. But in this economy, can that emotional pull still outweigh the very real pressure of rising prices? That’s the tension we’re exploring.

B&T: But does economics matter just as much, if not more?

Srivastava: A Chanel 2.55 [bag] is coveted not just because of how it looks, but because of what it costs- and how few people can get their hands on it.

That scarcity drives desire. Meanwhile, a Coles carrier bag? It does the exact same job, but no one’s lining up to post about it on Instagram. Price matters. Economics matter. We need to talk about both.

B&T: Is fierce debate the missing ingredient we’re missing in the industry?

Srivastava: Advertising is grappling with complex challenges – data, privacy and consumer trust. But too often, we avoid the hard conversations. We retreat into panels full of polished takes and comfortable soundbites. It’s easier to talk about what’s broken than to actually debate how to fix it.

So here’s the real question: are we ready to embrace a space where disagreement isn’t seen as failure, but as a sign we’re actually getting somewhere?

B&T: Can a hearty debate cure all!?

Srivastava: Right now, there’s tension everywhere. Housing is in crisis. Global tariffs are rattling supply chains. These aren’t just “external” forces. They shape how we live, what we buy, and how brands behave. And yet, year after year, we roll out safe conversations disguised as innovation. A few worthy keynotes, a lot of nodding heads, and then we all move on.

Progress needs tension. It needs debate, and we need to recognise that both sides can be right at the same time. It needs us to listen, especially when we don’t agree. From how we use data to where personalisation ends and privacy begins, we can’t afford to keep glossing over the uncomfortable bits.

B&T: So this session is not to be missed?

Srivastava: That’s why Debate Club exists. It’s not just a stage – it’s a pressure cooker for progress. A space where sharp thinking can collide, challenge and maybe even change a few minds.

We don’t need more agreement. We need more honest disagreement.

And maybe – just maybe -an answer to what we’re doing with those damn cookies.

But hey, one debate at a time.

You can catch Debate Club on day three of Cairns Crocodiles, Thursday May 15th, in the Hemingway’s Brewery content track at 3.20pm

