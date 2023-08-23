We Asked YOU If Government Legislation In Advertising Causes More Harm Than Good. Here Are The Results

Last week we asked you, the fearsome and fabulous B&T audience, whether government legislation in the advertising industry caused more harm than good and you responded in your droves!

To debate this highly important issue we gathered two members from the industry debate club, sponsored by IAB. If you haven’t already you can watch the debate below.

It was a hotly contended issue with excellent points put forward by both teams but, sadly, there can only be one winner.

And the winner in this case was………

AFFIRMATIVE – meaning the majority of B&T’s readership believes that government legislation in advertising DOES cause more harm than good and that the government should stay out of it.

What a bunch of libertarians you all are!

Interestingly the swing was much higher on the B&T website with a HUGE 73 per cent of you agreeing with you agreeing that government involvement causes more harm than good.

On LinkedIn, however, the results were more nuanced with just 57 per cent of you believing agreeing with the motion.

Either way, there’s a clear appetite for the government to stay out of the industry.

Thanks to everyone who voted in the debate!

