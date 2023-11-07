Wavemaker Re-Organises Marketplace Leadership

GroupM agency Wavemaker has re-organised its Marketplace leadership to better deliver outcomes for clients via a more future-focused national leadership structure across implementation planning and investment.

Lead Image: Peter Grose & Justin Arlt

Sydney head of marketplace Peter Grose has been promoted to national head of marketplace planning, charged with bringing vertical expertise and excellence to implementation planning.

With close to two decades’ experience across trading, investment and planning, Grose has played a leading role in transforming Wavemaker’s media relationships at all levels. His new role recognises the strength of his relationships, experience and commitment to elevate and future-proof Wavemaker’s implementation planning capabilities.

In addition, Justin Arlt joins Wavemaker as national head of marketplace trading and is charged with national trading and activation excellence. Previously Head of Partnerships at Initiative Melbourne, Arlt is highly respected among the industry for his technical expertise, media relationships and his focus on supporting the learning and development of his team.

Grose and Arlt will lead Wavemaker’s national Marketplace team, consisting of more than 80 people across Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

They report to chief investment officer Philippa Noilea-Tani. “In their new roles, Pete and Justin bring greater vertical expertise and leadership in both implementation planning and trading, which better reflects the changing and varied scope of the Marketplace function. This is a genuine step change in how Wavemaker connects with media partners and how we deliver consistent excellence and positively provoke growth for clients,” Noilea-Tani said.

“In a rapidly changing media landscape, it is important we go beyond the expected to find new, creative solutions to deliver better outcomes for brands. I’m thrilled to be taking on a national remit and to be working closely with Justin to ensure we drive best-in-class processes and improved ways of working across our Marketplace team,” Grose said.

“I’m delighted to be joining the talented team at Wavemaker and excited by the task of elevating our relationships with media partners to deliver positively provocative work for the brands we work with,” Arlt said.