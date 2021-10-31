Wavemaker Appointed By Removalist Website Muval To Promote Its Craft Beer

Wavemaker Appointed By Removalist Website Muval To Promote Its Craft Beer
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Wavemaker has been appointed to launch Australia’s latest craft beer – MuvAle for popular removalist website Muval. The campaign aims to quench the thirst of Aussies during a record moving season this summer.

Brewed by Straddie Brewing Co, the beers will be sent to Aussies who refer the website instead of helping a friend move house. The campaign will reach thousands of people looking to move over summer through an out-of-home campaign, radio partnerships, digital and social media.

“We appointed Wavemaker to help us continue to shake up the removalist industry which has historically suffered from negative perceptions. With more people moving house than ever before over the warmer months to come, Aussies will be able to help a mate without having to do the heavy lifting,” says James Morrell, CEO of Muval.

A national survey was commissioned to glean insights into mates doing the heavy lifting for one another. The poll of over 1,000 Aussies nationwide found the most loathed favour to be asked by a mate is to help them move house. This was closely followed by helping a mate pack to move house. Other loathed favours mates commonly ask one another included cleaning up after a party, keeping a secret and being asked to be wingman/woman on a night out.

The national survey also found moving house was the most likely favour Aussies would ask a mate in return for a few beers or a tipple of a mate’s choice. This was followed by keeping a secret and helping with DIY.

To get their hands on a six-pack, consumers need to register their details and refer a mate to book their move on Muval. Once their mate’s move is complete, both the referrer and referee receive a free six pack of MuvAle Pale Ale to share with friends or family in their new home.

In the three months ending October 2021, Muval continued to experience a boom in people moving home with Brisbane recording 95 per cent positive net migration. Whilst Sydney recorded down 47 per cent net migration and Melbourne down 55 per cent, both cities improved on previous months as restrictions eased in October.

How to get free beers:

  • Register your details and recommend Muval.
  • Share the link with your mates OR tell them to use your insta handle as their promo code when they book their move.
  • When their move is complete, we’ll email you to let you know your six-pack is ready to be shipped to you

Please login with linkedin to comment

Muval wavemaker

Latest News

News Corp Australia Launches New Magazine Own The Weekend
  • Media

News Corp Australia Launches New Magazine Own The Weekend

News Corp Australia has unveiled a new magazine in its four state-based Saturday mastheads, representing a major extension of its “Own The Weekend” strategy for audiences and clients by creating a new and powerful digital and print platform for advertisers.  The magazines, based on the successful and longstanding QWeekend in The Courier Mail and The Advertiser’s SA Weekend, which will […]

Seven Set To Acquire Prime Media
  • Media

Seven Set To Acquire Prime Media

Seven West Media has announced that it has entered into a conditional share sale agreement to acquire all the business and related assets of Prime Media Group via the acquisition of Prime Television (Holdings) Pty Ltd, Seven Affiliate Sales Pty Ltd and all their subsidiaries. As a sale of a main undertaking for ASX Listing […]

ADIA Names Joint Winners Of Research Industry Leadership Award
  • Technology

ADIA Names Joint Winners Of Research Industry Leadership Award

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA, formerly AMSRO) has announced two winners of the Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award for 2021. The joint recipients are Brian Fine, CEO of Australia Online Research and Quality Online Research; and Martin O’Shannessy, partner at OmniPoll. The Industry Leadership Award was introduced in 2019 in honour […]

Back With A Bang! Bond: No Time To Die Pre-Sale Numbers Are Smashing Expectations
  • Media

Back With A Bang! Bond: No Time To Die Pre-Sale Numbers Are Smashing Expectations

Cinemas in Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory are officially back in action, in time for the hottest summer of cinema ever. Hand in hand with recent opening announcements, cinemas across the nation are beginning to feel the 007 effect, with Bond: No Time To Die already topping pre-sale forecasts ahead of its Australian release […]

Follow the yellow brick road...Also available...
  • Opinion

‘Digital Transformation Journey’: A Yellow Brick Road To Nowhere?

In this guest post, Miles Toolin (pictured below), principal solution consultant at Cheetah Digital, explains why focusing on business value and taking a top-down approach are key to a successful digital transformation strategy… Type ‘digital transformation’ in Google and in less than a second you get 597,000,000 results. In a BCG survey, 80 per cent […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australian Geographic Takes 50% Stake In Tour Company Insight Australia Travel
  • Media

Australian Geographic Takes 50% Stake In Tour Company Insight Australia Travel

Media brand Australian Geographic has acquired 50 per cent of Insight Australia Travel to launch a new small-group tour offering. Australian Geographic Travel offers a choice of over 30 itineraries all bookable via the Australian Geographic website. The small-group tour options cover domestic destinations such as Arnhem Land and the MacDonnell Ranges in the Northern […]