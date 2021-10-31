Wavemaker Appointed By Removalist Website Muval To Promote Its Craft Beer

Wavemaker has been appointed to launch Australia’s latest craft beer – MuvAle for popular removalist website Muval. The campaign aims to quench the thirst of Aussies during a record moving season this summer.

Brewed by Straddie Brewing Co, the beers will be sent to Aussies who refer the website instead of helping a friend move house. The campaign will reach thousands of people looking to move over summer through an out-of-home campaign, radio partnerships, digital and social media.

“We appointed Wavemaker to help us continue to shake up the removalist industry which has historically suffered from negative perceptions. With more people moving house than ever before over the warmer months to come, Aussies will be able to help a mate without having to do the heavy lifting,” says James Morrell, CEO of Muval.

A national survey was commissioned to glean insights into mates doing the heavy lifting for one another. The poll of over 1,000 Aussies nationwide found the most loathed favour to be asked by a mate is to help them move house. This was closely followed by helping a mate pack to move house. Other loathed favours mates commonly ask one another included cleaning up after a party, keeping a secret and being asked to be wingman/woman on a night out.

The national survey also found moving house was the most likely favour Aussies would ask a mate in return for a few beers or a tipple of a mate’s choice. This was followed by keeping a secret and helping with DIY.

To get their hands on a six-pack, consumers need to register their details and refer a mate to book their move on Muval. Once their mate’s move is complete, both the referrer and referee receive a free six pack of MuvAle Pale Ale to share with friends or family in their new home.

In the three months ending October 2021, Muval continued to experience a boom in people moving home with Brisbane recording 95 per cent positive net migration. Whilst Sydney recorded down 47 per cent net migration and Melbourne down 55 per cent, both cities improved on previous months as restrictions eased in October.

How to get free beers:

Register your details and recommend Muval.

Share the link with your mates OR tell them to use your insta handle as their promo code when they book their move.

When their move is complete, we’ll email you to let you know your six-pack is ready to be shipped to you