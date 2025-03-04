Wavemaker Adelaide Wins Health Partners Media Account

Wavemaker Adelaide has won Health Partners media account, bringing the business back to the South Australian market after more than a decade of being managed interstate.

The appointment encompasses all media strategy, planning, and buying for the health insurance provider. The agency will work closely with Health Partners to expand market share, boost brand awareness across key demographics, and drive customer acquisition.

The partnership marks a significant achievement for Wavemaker Adelaide, reinforcing its reputation for delivering smart, integrated media solutions. With a strong approach on connecting with target audiences through data-driven insights and innovative channel planning.

“Bringing this account back to South Australia is a huge win, both for us and the local industry. We’re excited to collaborate with a values-driven organisation like Health Partners and are confident in our team’s expertise and fearless approach to deliver exceptional results, positively provoking growth for the business,” said Phil Mumford, MD at Wavemaker Adelaide.

Wade Stokes, Health Partners head of marketing, said, “Choosing Wavemaker was an easy decision. Their deep understanding of the South Australian market, combined with their strategic thinking and results-driven approach, made them a perfect fit. We’re excited about this partnership and what we can achieve together – reaching more members and delivering even greater value to them.”

This win strengthens Wavemaker Adelaide’s momentum and commitment to providing best-in-class media solutions for its clients.

The return of Health Partners’ media business to South Australia is a positive development for the local media landscape, underpinning the state’s role as a thriving hub for business and innovation.