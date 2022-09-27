Watches For Switzerland Australia Rolls Out Campaign Focused On A Watchmaker’s Journey

Marking the 25th anniversary of the opening of Watches for Switzerland, the luxury watch retailer has released a brand campaign titled ‘The Journey’.

Conceived by Moonsail and brought to life by Beautiful Pictures and Envelope, the campaign focusses on the journey of a watchmaker from the 90s through to today, highlighting the milestones of his life with individual timepieces.

Each of the pieces shown in the campaign is available at the e-commerce level, hand-crafted in Italy for WoS for customers who have chosen the company across its 25-year history.

Moonsail creative partner Paul Coghlan said: “It was a privilege to bring this campaign to life and help WoS celebrate such an extraordinary milestone. 25 years is a solid journey, and some of their customers have been there from the start, carrying their devotion through to the next generations. Hats off to Beautiful Pictures and WA’s hard-working, world-class production specialists including Envelope who created the fantastic original score – we couldn’t be prouder.”

Sam van der Griend, managing director of Watches of Switzerland said: “Moonsail and their partners have again gone above and beyond to create our new campaign to celebrate our 25th Anniversary. Paul, Matt and the entire team were deeply involved in making it come to life. From its inception to the execution, Moonsail were able to completely understand our brief and investigate on a deeper level what we wanted to achieve. I am so proud of the quality of what we have produced, and how it represents the values of Watches of Switzerland to our clients.”

Moonsail creative partner Matt Nankivell added: “Watches of Switzerland is a truly world-class business – with unparalleled service, products and operations. It has been a huge honour to help elevate their brand and comms to this same level of excellence over the past year, and further bolster their positioning as Australia’s leading watch retailer. We look forward to continuing this enjoyable partnership (a relationship that really does feel like a partnership) and creating work that continues to lift WoS to new heights.”

