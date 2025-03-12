WA’s Media Industry To Sleep Rough For The Inaugural Oasis Sleepout

More than 40 of Western Australia’s advertising, media and communications professionals have signed up for the inaugural Oasis Sleepout, with the goal of raising $30,000 for disadvantaged youth.

This eye-opening event offers participants a chance to experience firsthand the harsh realities of homelessness for just one night, while also raising much-needed funds for the Oasis Ball 2025 which annually donates to the Salvation Army’s Oasis House.

On the evening of Thursday, March 27, 2025, a group of 40 participants will come together to spend one night sleeping rough in a secure Northbridge location—Salvation Army HQ’s carpark.

The event will include a guided tour of the local area and insightful discussions with individuals and organisations dedicated to providing services for those experiencing homelessness. Those registered will swap a comfy mattress and doona for a hard carpark floor with only a piece of cardboard and a sleeping bag providing the nights comforts.

“This immersive experience is designed to increase awareness of the challenges faced by disadvantaged youth, and to inspire participants to contribute to positive change. By taking part in the Oasis Sleepout, attendees not only connect to the cause but also raise vital funds for the 2025 Oasis Ball, ensuring its success in supporting youth in need,” said Michelle Testa, client partner Carat and Oasis Committee Chair.

“We’ve been blown away with the engagement from the industry, with Senior Leaders and Junior talent signing up as soon as we reached out. It’s a great reflection of the industry’s commitment to be a force for good,” Testa shared.

“I’m looking forward to helping raise funds for Oasis House. I feel pretty lucky in my life and I just want to be able to do something to give. When Michelle asked me I never hesitated, keen to help but won’t lie it’s been a while since I been out in Northbridge after midnight!” said Antonell Doyle, group commercial director, Nova Perth.

How You Can Get Involved

There are 3 spots left to sleepout. If you’d like to join on the 27th March please email [email protected]

And if you’d rather the comforts of your own bed, then please see our 40 brave souls here – and drop them a donation so we can all get to our target of $30k!

The Sleepout is designed to complement the highly anticipated Oasis Ball 2025 which will transport guests to the vibrant lights of New York before immersing them in a glamorous theatre experience. But at the heart of this prestigious event is a powerful cause—raising essential funds for disadvantaged youth aged 16-24 who are facing homelessness.