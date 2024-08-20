MarketingMediaNewsletter

Want To Have Your Say On Adland’s Stars? B&T Needs You To Judge Our Lineup Of Awards!

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Sunita Gloster, Powerlist winner at B&T's Women in Media Awards 2024.
Sunita Gloster, Powerlist winner at B&T's Women in Media Awards 2024.

B&T and award ceremonies go together like PB & J. But they’d be nothing without the agencies, marketers, and Adland moguls entering them and our beloved expert judges!

That’s why we’re calling on the biggest industry brains to judge and find the cream of the crop in our full deck planned for 2025. With the huge amount of entries we receive for each event, we need your help.

Do you have a certain wisdom about you? Willing to take the time to be impartial about Adland’s best and brightest? If that’s the case, B&T wants you as a judge!

To express your initial judging interest, simply fill in this easy doc with all your deets HERE and we’ll respond pronto.

Here are all the events we’ve got booked in for 2025 and any judging requirements in brackets.

  • 30 Under 30
  • Women Leading Tech
  • Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards (CMOs only)
  • B&T’s Women in Media
  • B&T Awards (marketers only).

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T.

