Wade James Returns To oOh! As Group Sales Director

oOh!media has appointed Wade James as group sales director to further accelerate customer focus and drive deeper agency and client partnerships that deliver results for Out of Home advertisers.
Widely respected across the industry for his deep media experience and strong customer relationships, James brings a wealth of sales leadership across Out of Home, radio and digital.
He rejoins oOh! after spending more than a decade at Australia’s leading Out of Home company where he held a number of senior roles including national head of agency sales.
Working closely with oOh!’s national sales leaders, he will help execute a unified strategy focused on insight-led client engagement and delivering measurable outcomes across oOh!’s national Out of Home network.
Mark Fairhurst, chief revenue officer at oOh!, said: “We’ve built a clear strategic direction to ensure we create value for our customers, backed by market-leading products and a highly engaged team. Having someone of Wade’s calibre and deep understanding of Out of Home media return to oOh! is a huge asset. He brings proven leadership, trusted agency and client relationships, and a strong alignment with our customer-first approach.”
James returns to oOh! from atn (Australian Traffic Network) where he was in a contract role as group sales director. His broader career includes senior positions at APN Outdoor, DMG Radio, and he is also a Melbourne board member for the media industry’s social purpose organisation, UnLtd.
James, said: “I’m thrilled and incredibly excited to be returning to oOh! at such a pivotal time for the OOH sector. In a period where the channel is seeing outstanding growth, the amazing opportunity to rejoin a team that is passionate about driving meaningful results for clients, is something that I’m really looking forward to.”

