WA Museum Boola Bardip Unveils Chinese Terracotta Warriors Exhibition Via 303 MullenLowe

The WA Museum Boola Bardip has unveiled a campaign developed by 303 MullenLowe, unveiling its exhibition of ancient Chinese Terracotta Warriors.

Live across a multitude of channels, the campaign supports the Terracotta Warriors: Legacy of the First Emperor exhibition, featuring bespoke illustrations created within the agency, teamed with a series of static assets brought to life through animation.

“The challenge we faced was that the artefacts and warriors were not in Australia, and the exhibition hadn’t been built yet. So we developed our own imagery that would spark curiosity by exploring the lesser-known story of Emperor Qin Shihuang and how the warriors came to be his legacy,” 303 MullenLowe art director Sarah Cassell said.

“Visually, it’s elegant and contemporary, designed to resonate with a modern audience and offer an alternative to the more conventional, information-led museum campaigns. By creating mystery and polish that reflects the significance of the exhibition, we hope it makes people feel something, not just learn something,” Cassell added.

The Terracotta Warriors: Legacy of the First Emperor exhibition comes from a buried collection of life-size terracotta sculptures that depict the armies of Qin Shihuang. They were buried with Qin (210-209 BCE) to protect him in the afterlife, and then accidentally discovered in 1974 by farmers. The exhibition features more than 225 of the discovered Chinese artefacts, and includes digital experiences, delving into the world of Ancient China at the time of Emperor Qin.

“This exhibition is unlike anything WA Museum has presented before, and it called for a campaign that could match its scale and intrigue. 303 MullenLowe delivered exactly that – a visually rich and emotionally resonant campaign that invites everyone – from families and history enthusiasts to the simply curious and those seeking a meaningful cultural experience – into the mystery and legacy of the Terracotta Warriors,” WA Museum’s Jason Fair, director engagement, said.

“Their ability to craft compelling imagery and storytelling without access to the artefacts themselves is a true testament to their creativity. We’re proud of how this campaign sparks curiosity and transforms anticipation into a genuine desire to experience the exhibition firsthand,” Fair added.

“The exhibition’s name alone doesn’t reflect its uniqueness, so we worked to ensure it was communicated effectively through designed assets, language and art direction and storytelling. By ‘teasing’ both the warriors and this story of legacy throughout the campaign, leading with the narrative and tapping into the emotions of our audience, it brings a fresh take to museum advertising,” 303 MullenLowe copywriter Ellysia Burton said.

303 MullenLowe was appointed to undertake creative and design for the campaign following a competitive process.

The campaign will be seen from now until the end of the exhibition in March 2026 across TV, OLV, BVOD, radio, display, social media and OOH.

