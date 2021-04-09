WA Marketing Association Launches Under The Brand “We Are WAMA”

Des McNamara
By Des McNamara
Launched on Friday under the brand “we are WAMA”, a new not-for-profit venture has been established by a group of leading marketing, media and industry professionals to raise the profile of Western Australia’s home grown marketing talent.

Rene LeMerle, inaugural Chair of the WA Marketing Association Inc. (WAMA), said that the purpose of the new association is to champion the WA marketing community in an inclusive way.

“We want to showcase local talent and encourage braver, more effective marketing practices through knowledge sharing, collaboration and good old fashioned networking,” explained LeMerle.

“The local marketing community is full of great people, working on amazing projects and we want to help uncover and share their stories and learnings and really hero what WA marketers can do,”

“Our goal is to build an on-line and off-line community of marketing and media professionals to share, learn and grow the industry together.”

The inaugural Board is made up of the following members:

Chair: Rene LeMerle – Bonfire Group
Vice Chair: Andrea Candy – Zipform Digital
Secretary: Des McNamara – oOh!Media
Treasurer: Menuccia Tassone – CVCheck Ltd

Committee: Alessia Starvaggi – Channel 9
Committee: Jeff Healy – Small Business Development Corporation.
Committee: Gemma Kelly – Michael Page

WAMA will run a series of events throughout the year to showcase interesting, best practice marketing projects and provide practical insights and learnings to inspire the industry. The launch event will showcase innovative customer and employee experience (CX / UX / EX) projects undertaken here in Perth.

The new association will also support diversity and inclusion in the marketing industry.

