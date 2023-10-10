Vudoo Goes Global

Content commerce and in-stream checkout agency Vudoo has launched its platform to the international market with the opening of an office in London, marking the first step in its global expansion plans.

To support Vudoo’s next phase of growth, the company has announced the appointments of:

London:

Nathalie Curtis-Lethbridge, who has held senior roles at NBC Universal Global Networks, Walt Disney Television International and Virgin Media, as Global Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director for EMEA and North America. Reporting to Vudoo’s Founder and CEO Nick Morgan, Curtis-Lethbridge will spearhead the company’s global growth and build its EMEA business

Dileep Yogasingham, director of strategic accounts for EMEA, has relocated from Melbourne to London. He joined Vudoo in 2021 from News Corp where he held positions in account development and sales.

Melbourne:

Manuela Cadd, ex-director of regional go-to-market at Criteo, former country manager of Verve Group and founder of DigitalOne, as head of strategic business partnerships

Scott McGrath, previously in senior advertising and sales roles at Little Birdie, News Corp, and Click Frenzy, as senior business development manager

Sebastian Vasta, who was with Mural and Emplifi (formerly as Socialbakers), as customer success manager

The London office will service Europe, the Middle East, Africa and initially North America. Vudoo also plans to announce several more hires soon, appoint regional managing directors for the North America and APAC regions and to open offices in North America in the coming 12 months.

Vudoo’s expansion into the international market comes on the back of the exponential growth of content commerce and an increase in demand for its pioneering technology, especially with the explosion of retail media, with advertising revenue from this channel forecast to grow to $125.7 billion by the end of 2023.

Founded in Melbourne, Vudoo has established partnerships with publishers including News Corp, Are Media and New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME). Vudoo’s other global clients include Forever New, S&P Global and Kohler, with the company facilitating executions in campaigns across brands like Hilton, Samsung, Moët & Chandon, Burberry, Dyson, Lexus, Hotel Clicquot and Sunday Riley.

“We’ve seen fantastic results across all of our existing customers, and with a global boom in retail media networks and content commerce, the time is now to bring Vudoo’s unique solution to a global client base across all media touchpoints,” said CEO Nick Morgan.

“Nathalie’s incredible experience, expertise and connections in content, technology and monetisation, and her experience at helping her clients scale and grow make her a perfect fit for Vudoo. Her passion for innovation and guidance in helping us to deal with the high velocity increase of interest in our solution to date has been invaluable and we’re thrilled to now have her on board as part of the Vudoo team to support our global growth,” he added.

As Vudoo moves into the future, the company plans to develop tools for Connected TV (CTV) platforms that will enable streaming and Video on Demand audiences to discover and purchase products within advertising and the video content itself.

“Imagine a future where CTV platforms can collaborate with brands to create monetisable, shoppable moments in-stream where audiences can buy products from within the shows they love without ever leaving their content platform,” said Curtis-Lethbridge on Vudoo’s vision for CTV. “By creating greater interactivity on the big screen, it will change the entire viewing experience from passive to active and open new revenue streams for CTV providers,” Curtis-Lethbridge said.