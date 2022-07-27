VÖOST And Starcom Release Trippy Audio Campaign Via Mamamia

P&G’s effervescent vitamin brand, VÖOST has partnered with Mamamia to launch a multi-platform content partnership to target millennial consumers

Working with its media agency, Starcom, the ‘Feel Positive VÖOST Vibes’ campaign aims to build VÖOST’s intrinsic brand value by tapping into more emotional drivers.

The partnership will allow Mamamia’s podcast listeners to be immersed in the ‘VÖOST Vibe’, using binaural audio technology – a method of recording that creates a 3-D stereo sound sensation for the listener of being in the same room, hearing sounds and echoes exactly as they would in real life.

With the knowledge that people can’t tangibly see the benefits of taking VÖOST, the content is designed to infiltrate women’s daily media consumption, leveraging the simplicity of good news to leave audiences feeling positively different – the way VÖOST vitamins do.

Campaign activity includes 3-D binaural audio, podcast sponsorship and integration via Spotify, reads by Mamamia talent, social media, and online advertising.

VÖOST’s brand & sales director, Samantha Hilleard, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Starcom and Mamamia to leverage their 3D binaural audio technology for the VÖOST brand. Given our product range offers consumers an experiential form of vitamins, we’re always looking to explore different ways to appeal to the various human senses through our marketing. This was the perfect option for us to bring the ‘fizz’ to life via an auditory channel.”

Starcom’s national head of experience design, Jo Scott, said: “Brands need to continually innovate to keep up with people’s expectations, wants and demands. Starcom is proud to partner with VÖOST and Mamamia to create an experience that disrupts the conventional category codes by using new 3-D audio technology. This idea doesn’t just get people’s attention, it turns VÖOST’s product truth into a unique human experience.”

Caitlin Bailey, head of marketing and partner strategy at Mamamia, said: “After two very tough years, seven million Australian women every month have come to rely on Mamamia as an escape from the overwhelm and negativity overtaking their feeds. In partnering with VÖOST, we are thrilled to be able to create a tangible and timely vibe boost that will genuinely uplift women’s lives.”

The ‘Feel +Positive VÖOST Vibes’ campaign will be brought to life during Mamamia’s newest wellbeing podcast and will run until then end of 2022.