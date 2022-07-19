Voodoo Ranger Announced As Beer Partner For PAX Aus 2022

After a two-year hiatus Australia’s biggest gaming event PAX Aus is back, bigger and better than ever, with cult status beer Voodoo Ranger being named the official beer partner.

The trend setting craft beer will be available with a range of other beers from the Lion portfolio at the PAX Pub, now renamed the Voodoo Saloon, over the three-day event, 7-9 October, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition centre.

PAX Aus is a celebration of gaming and gaming culture featuring thought-provoking panels, a massive expo hall filled with the best publishers and studios, new game demos, musical performances, tournaments, and an experience unlike any other.

With tickets almost sold out, fans have definitely shown they’re ready for its return to Melbourne.

Voodoo Ranger, one of the largest craft beers in the US, is renowned for its support of gaming culture and now is helping create better experiences for gamers in the return to live events.

Lion Craft portfolio director Malcolm Eadie said: “We’re super excited to see the return of PAX Aus and were eager to support it and add to the experience in a way only Voodoo Ranger can. Gaming is part of Voodoo Ranger’s DNA, but we want to ensure authentic value for fans, so it’s great to have partners like YKM and PAX who can connect us with fans as they come together in October.”

Proven to be an innovative and disruptive brand, Voodoo Ranger’s partnership with Australia’s biggest gaming event PAX Aus is a great example of brands seeing value in gaming and adding their unique value proposition. Gaming in recent years has transformed in perceptions, where previously it was seen as a risky play by brands is now becoming a must sector in brand partnerships.

Ryan Cunningham, CEO YKM said: “As a partner of PAX, we saw a fantastic opportunity in Voodoo Ranger to add authentic value to the event. As a client, Lion has empowered us to create strategic opportunities like this, which leverage their brand value and identity. Now gaming fans get to enjoy a better experience! We’re excited to showcase how this develops in the coming years. “