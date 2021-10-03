Volley And VB Combine Again For Latest Sneaker Range

Off the back of last year’s successful launch, iconic brands Volley Australia and Victoria Bitter have joined forces once again to bring you the new and improved quintessential sneaker, the VB Volley 2.0, launching 4th of October 2021.

With the first edition selling out within days, Volley Australia and Victoria Bitter have been inundated with fans demanding a second release. For those who missed out the first time, fear not as they are back and better than ever before, expanding the offering for loyal customers to bring three new sneaker styles and accessories emblazoned with the logos of both brands. The perfect combination for Friday knock-offs, this limited-edition range is sure to be hot off the shelf!

Volley’s iconic Heritage High silhouette has returned in a new black colourway, joined by the Heritage Low in both black and white. The sneakers include Volley’s original rubber sole design created with durable ribbed canvas upper, custom metal eyelets and are 100 per cent animal free. Accompanying our favourite sneakers are must-have accessories for any VB Volley fan: the Mid Sock in black and a new wide brim Third Man Hat in cricket-pitch green, black and crisp white. It’s time to crack open a cold one with a pair of fresh kicks and a wide brim hat, making a ‘day for it’ Summer afternoon even better.

The idea for this collaboration originated last year as an April Fool’s joke on Instagram when Volley Australia announced the ‘Ultimate Shoey’. When the hoax went viral, VB and Volley were blown away and brought the idea to life in late 2020. This partnership is one for the history books and both brands are excited to be continuing the relationship in 2021 and beyond.

General Manager of Volley Australia, John Szwede explained the significance of this collaboration and what it means for the brand.

“We are honoured to have established a long-standing and genuine partnership with one of the oldest brands in Australia. It means everything to have an alignment with an iconic brand like Victoria Bitter and Volley Australia is grateful to the brand for embracing such an idea. This collaboration brought about our most successful online sale date in history, with the first release selling out in a matter of days. We are excited for the collaboration to continue as we feel both brands’ customers find comfort in the nostalgia of the VB Volley range.”

Victoria Bitter’s marketing director, Hayden Turner, also said: “The VB and Volley collaboration resonated so well with our VB drinkers last year that we knew there was an opportunity to keep working with such a like-minded and iconic brand. We’re really happy to build on the launch of last year’s range with the VB Volley 2.0 and hope that our drinkers enjoy knocking off in them.”

The VB Volley 2.0 range will be available from Monday, October 4th 2021 exclusively online at www.volley.com.au and www.victoriabitter.com.au.