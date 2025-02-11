Vogue Living Partners With Mobilia For VL50 Awards Spotlighting Aussie Creatives

Vogue Living, Australia’s design and lifestyle media brand, has announced the second annual VL50 Awards presented by Mobilia, a celebration of the country’s top 50 creatives both established and emerging.

Inaugural presenting partner, furniture business Mobilia, is supporting VL50, along with supporting partners Range Rover, Waterford, Ruinart and new partners Jo Malone London and Programa.

The list of creative talents across the fields of interior design, architecture, landscape design, product design and art, represents those who have had a successful year, raising the bar and shaping the Australian design industry.

“For almost six decades, Vogue Living has built a devoted and engaged following, not just within our shores, but around the world, with the brand’s distinctively Australian perspective on design and style. Mobilia shares our passion and unwavering enthusiasm for the design industry. We are delighted to welcome them back as our presenting partner for the 2025 VL50 Awards as we continue to champion Australia’s rich, inspiring and diverse creative talent on a global stage, and give them the recognition they deserve,” Vogue Living editor-in-chief Rebecca Caratti said.

“We are excited to be presenting the VL50 Awards again in 2025. This event and partnership creates a wonderful opportunity for us to support our local design community and celebrate the amazing work of some of the finest and most exciting designers, architects and artists in Australia. Vogue Living’s heritage, design integrity and passion to propel the work of Australian designers and artists on an international level is in line with our values, thinking and vision for Australian design and we are proud to be part of this partnership,” Mobilia’s director Salvatore Fazzari added.

The 2025 VL50 Award categories include – Interior Designer of the Year, Architect of the Year, Artist of the Year, Product Designer of the Year, Landscape Designer of the Year and Creative of the Year.

The VL50 Awards will be presented at an event on 27 February at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia. The March/April edition of Vogue Living, published on the same day, will feature this year’s list of Australia’s 50 best creatives.

VL50 Award winners will be showcased in the May/June issue of Vogue Living, on sale 1 May.