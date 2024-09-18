Vogue Australia & American Express Celebrate 15 Years Of Fashion’s Night Out

Vogue Australia and American Express have announced the return of Fashion’s Night Out as the fashion and retail event celebrates its 15th year in Australia. Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out 2024 will be held on Thursday October 17 in the Sydney CBD in partnership with the City of Sydney, featuring shoppable runways, in-store experiences and live entertainment.

Runway looks featuring the best of the spring/summer season from Australian designers and brands will be directly shoppable in-store and on vogue.com.au to create meaningful impact for retailers.

Content and shopping offers will be amplified nationally across Vogue Australia’s channels and the News Corp Australia network to drive e-commerce outcomes. Post-event activity will run until October 27.

A comprehensive marketing and editorial campaign will support the initiative, with promotion across digital, print, outdoor and social channels.

“Fashion’s Night Out originated out of a genuine desire to support Australian retailers and the fashion industry. As we celebrate 15 years, we look forward to hosting the biggest shopping night out yet, getting people into the city and transacting in store,” said Vogue Australia editorial director and publisher Edwina McCann.

“Both Vogue Australia and American Express audiences come along to the event to experience our brands in a fun, fashionable and meaningful way. Shoppers really enjoy being part of the event and experiencing our showcase of the best of the new season, in-store and online, and in doing so we deliver retail outcomes”.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Vogue Australia to bring to life Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out. This event and partnership supports our unwavering backing of Australia’s phenomenal retail and fashion industry and the incredible people who contribute to it,” said American Express vice president of brand, marketing and member experience Naysla Edwards.

“The live fashion runway in Pitt Street Mall provides inspiration for shoppers and drives impactful outcomes for retailers. We’re delighted to again be showcasing small businesses on the American Express Shop Small runway, with the looks featured curated by the talented Vogue Australia team”.

This year, from October 16-27, American Express Card Members will have access to an exclusive Card Member offer – spend $60 or more online or in-store at participating Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out retailers and receive a $10 credit up to five times.

New to the event, supporting partner Toblerone will create the golden prism in Pitt Street Mall, where there will be a sampling of their pralines along with a golden photo moment. Toblerone’s Never Square Design Award winner will also be announced on the Vogue stage during the event.

Bassike has again collaborated with the Vogue Australia team on the design of the official 2024 Vogue Australia T-shirt, available at bassike.com. The T-shirt is 100% organic cotton jersey and sustainably made in Australia.

Vogue Fashion’s Night Out, was founded by Anna Wintour in 2009 with the intention of supporting retailers suffering from the GFC. The annual event supports Australian fashion and retail and is all about engaging consumers in a free event that allows every person to have an elevated shopping experience.