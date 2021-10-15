Vodafone Australia To Pitch Creative

TPG Telecom has announced it will hold a creative pitch to further develop the Vodafone brand here in Australia.

Last year’s merger between Vodafone and TPG brought together a family of brands under the TPG Telecom group, with the creative shift to position Vodafone for the future.

While Vodafone’s long-standing relationship with WPP will continue, the 18-month creative partnership with VMLY&R Australia has come to a conclusion, the agency deciding against participating in the pitch

General manager brand and commercial for Vodafone Adam Slattery said a creative pitch will commence this month.

“With the strength of the merged group behind us, we’re excited to unlock even more potential for Vodafone,” Slattery said.

“We’re looking for a creative partner who can help us in the next phase of brand and campaign development.

“The partnership with VMLY&R Australia has been great, and together we have set the foundation for greater brand success but it’s time for a different model.”

WPP’s Hogarth will remain Vodafone’s preferred production partner and Wavemaker its media-buying partner.

Since kicking-off activity in March 2020, the Vodafone and VMLY&R Australia partnership centred around the distinctive You Rule campaign which was conceived and produced while lockdown restrictions were in place.

The You Rule platform led to Vodafone’s highest ever brand consideration score and record high advertising recognition scores, and to improving customer advocacy for the brand.

Thomas Tearle, CEO of VMLY&R Australia, said: “We are incredibly proud of the results we have achieved and impact we have had on Vodafone since we started working with the brand in March last year. We would like to thank Adam and his team for giving us the opportunity to collaborate, and we look forward to seeing the next evolution of the Vodafone brand as it moves forward in the era of 5G.”