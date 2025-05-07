VMO Signs Contracts With TOGA Group For High-Impact Screens On Wunderlich Lane, Surry Hills & The Hub, Bondi Beach

VMO has secured the exclusive outdoor advertising rights to two of TOGA Group’s developments – Wunderlich Lane, Surry Hills and The Hub, Bondi Beach.

Wunderlich Lane is one of Sydney’s newest shopping, dining and lifestyle precincts located on the corner of Cleveland and Baptist Streets, at the crossroads of Redfern and Surry Hills.

The site is home to a suite of restaurants including Olympus, Lottie and Bar Julius, over 120 luxury apartments and boutique luxury hotel, The EVE Hotel. It is also anchored by two supermarkets, Coles and Harris Farm Markets.

VMO has installed a range of formats along the path to purchase, including two over-three-metre-long screens positioned in high foot traffic and dwell areas across the precinct.

The Hub, Bondi Beach is now also part of VMO’s network. The gourmet food precinct is home to Harris Farm Markets and Field to Fork, alongside restaurants and cafes including Lulu, Taqiza, Masala Theory, Da Orazio, Gelato Messina, Makuto and Bills.

“We’re thrilled to partner with TOGA Group to expand our portfolio in Sydney across these two highly premium locations. Being the exclusive out-of-home partner of these sites marks yet another milestone in the growth of our retail network and reinforces our commitment to developing our footprint across key metro locations,” chief commercial officer HOYTS Group and VMO Anthony Deeble said.

“These locations aren’t just a huge win for us – but for our partners and brands who can now expand their reach to affluent audiences across Sydney’s east and inner-city,” Paul Butler managing director VMO added.