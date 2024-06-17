VMO Is Looking For The Ultimate Media Champion

VMO has launched a media industry competition that aims to unite the Australian media industry through physical and mental health and wellness.

The Ultimate Media Champion (UMC) invites employees across media agencies to register for the competition.

From the pool of applicants, 210 individuals will be selected from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to be put through their paces to participate in a bespoke “Fitter, Faster, Stronger” program over six weeks beginning in July, ahead of a state-based final event in September.

Paul Butler, managing director of VMO, said the competition is not just about physical fitness.

“With the Ultimate Media Champion, our mission is to bring the industry together, champion the significance of well-being and actively foster a culture of health and wellness among the people we work with on a day-to-day basis.” he said.

“The competition has been designed to include both mental challenges amongst algorithm-based physical challenges, so it’s not about being the fittest and strongest person. Mental health fitness is such an important part of our industry, and this competition reflects that.

“With our network of screens within health and wellness clubs across the country, there’s a seamless alignment for us in partnership with Fitness First and Goodlife to launch this exciting initiative.”

As part of the competition, a male and female champion from NSW, Victoria and Queensland will be crowned the Ultimate Media Champion and walk away with a $5,000 Webjet voucher, a 1-year Fitness First or Goodlife membership and an exclusive UMC title winners belt.

Register your interest for the Ultimate Media Champion competition.