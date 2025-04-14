VMO Expands Retail Media Network

VMO has grown its retail media network through an extended long-term partnership with Region Group.

Region Group is one of Australia’s leading neighbourhood property owners and managers, specialising in grocery and convenience-based retail spaces across the country.

This new contract will see VMO secure over 100 retail centres in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, as well as key regions such as Newcastle, Hunter Valley, the South Coast, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, and the Whitsundays. As a result,

VMO’s retail network will grow to more than 550 locations across Australia.

The agreement will involve the installation of over 150 large-format screens installed in key FMCG locations, including large LED formats—purpose-built for brands to stand out on the path to purchase. Anthony Deeble, Chief Commercial Officer of The HOYTSGroup and VMOadded “We’re incredibly excited to extend our partnership with Region Group.

The partnership is a significant opportunity in the Australian retail media landscape, with the sheer scope combining more than a dozen sub-regional shopping centres, 120 supermarkets and more than 2000 retailers.

“It’s a major step forward as we continue building our footprint across metro and regional communities and is just one example of the ongoing investment into our network, which is a key focus for us throughout 2025” Tim Weale, Head of Strategic Partnerships & Delivery from Region Group commented on the partnership.

“We’re continually looking for ways to elevate our customer experience across each of our centres, and working with VMO has been that of a true partnership, with the team implementing quality, innovative and impactful screen solutions, fit for each centre. We’re thrilled to extend our partnership across a longer term with such a respected media partner.” Paul Butler, Managing Director of VMO, added.

“This partnership with Region Group is pivotal for our retail media network. It gives our partners the opportunity to extend their campaign reach to key audiences across the country, driving stronger cut-through and connection.