VMLY&R Wins Worksafe, Partnering To Deter Work-Related Violence
    VMLY&R has today announced a three-year partnership with WorkSafe, Victoria’s trusted workplace health and safety authority.

    Following a competitive pitch, VMLY&R was awarded the crucial task of reducing work-related violence in Victoria through an integrated campaign platform that will roll out over several years. Jake Barrow, group executive creative director at VMLY&R said: “We’re proud to form a partnership with such an iconic brand and can’t wait to apply our creativity to help Victorians become safer in the workplace.”

    VMLY&R will be tasked with reframing the narrative around work-related violence, raising awareness of the less obvious forms of aggression and their cumulative impact on employees’ health. The partnership will see VMLY&R leverage its expertise in behaviour change campaigns and government partnerships, evident in its successful long-term relationships with both the Major Transport and Infrastructure Authority (MTIA) and Defence Force Recruiting.

    Vanessa Tout, VMLY&R managing partner said, “This win reflects the passion, dedication, and talent of our team at VMLY&R. Work-related violence is an important issue and we’re deeply committed to partnering with WorkSafe to shift attitudes amongst the community and reduce incidents of violence and aggression in Victorian workplaces.”

    Kristy Taylor, director of social marketing & communications at WorkSafe, remarked, “VMLY&R’s mandate to raise awareness of the prevalence of work-related violence and spotlight the subtler forms of aggression showcases our joint determination to ensure every Victorian feels secure, safe and valued where they work.”

    This announcement arrives on the heels of a successful run for VMLY&R, winning five Lions at Cannes for their FitChix campaign




